Iowa football first half highlights | Defense forces turnovers, but offense can’t take advantage

Unlike last season’s first-half fireworks, the Iowa football team languished on offense in the first half of its season opener against Illinois State. New offensive coordinator Tim Lester’s first two drives were three-and-outs, and despite multiple turnovers, the Hawkeyes couldn’t take full advantage due to penalties and miscues.

Graduate senior cornerback Jemari Harris struck first, jumping a short route and snagging Redbird quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse’s pass before falling to the turf near the 50-yard line. The interception is Harris’ sixth after posing a career-high four in 2022. Iowa responded with three yards on five plays, opting to punt to pin the opposition deep in their own territory.

On the ensuing drive, Hawkeye defensive back Sebastian Castro dislodged the football from running back Wenkers Wright before cornerback TJ Hall dove on the pigskin for a recovery on the 23-yard-line. Quarterback Cade McNamara took a shot to the end zone to tight end Luke Lachey, but his offering soared short of the target and the Hawkeyes settled for a field goal.

The Hawkeyes spoiled another scoring opportunity when an illegal block in the back call reversed a 65-yard punt return touchdown from wide receiver Kaden Wetjen.

The longest drives of the first half for Iowa came in the second quarter. A seven-play, 30-yard drive stalled on fourth down, as running back Kamari Moulton was tripped up in the backfield. Two possessions later, the Hawkeyes produced three chunk plays to get to the Illinois State 10-yard line, but McNamara’s pass tipped off the hands of Zach Ortwerth at the goal line, and Iowa elected for its second field goal.

With Lisa Bluder and Tory Taylor in attendance, Iowa hopes to turn things around in the second half.