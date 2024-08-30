Where and when to watch Iowa football’s season opener against Illinois State

Following a 10-2 regular season and the last-ever Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes open the 2024-2025 season with a home duel against FCS Illinois State. The Redbirds were ranked 20th in the FCS preseason coaches’ poll after a 6-5 season. The last time Illinois State upset an FBS team came in 2018 against Colorado State. Without Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines, the Hawkeyes will face a defense that ranked third in the FCS in sacks in 2023.

Matchup: No. 25 Iowa (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Illinois State (0-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Scheduled game time: Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 75 degrees

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play); Anthony Herron (analyst); Melanie Ricks (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -22.5 | O/U: 41