The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Where and when to watch Iowa football’s season opener against Illinois State

Find out game time, announcers, weather, and more for when the Hawkeyes play host to the Redbirds before a sold-out Kinnick Stadium.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
August 30, 2024
Grace Smith
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens kicks a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Stevens scored three field goals on four attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

Following a 10-2 regular season and the last-ever Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes open the 2024-2025 season with a home duel against FCS Illinois State. The Redbirds were ranked 20th in the FCS preseason coaches’ poll after a 6-5 season. The last time Illinois State upset an FBS team came in 2018 against Colorado State. Without Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines, the Hawkeyes will face a defense that ranked third in the FCS in sacks in 2023.

Matchup: No. 25 Iowa (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Illinois State (0-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Scheduled game time: Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa 

Weather: 75 degrees

TV: Big Ten Network 

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play); Anthony Herron (analyst); Melanie Ricks (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network 

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -22.5 | O/U: 41

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Ohio State players celebrate after a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of college football season
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs the ball during an Iowa football spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 1 of the Iowa football season
Iowa quarterback Marco Lainez carries the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Lainez made his first career start, carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
One on One with Iowa backup quarterback Marco Lainez
More in Sports
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Moulton carried the ball for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Five things to watch ahead of No. 25 Iowa's season-opener against Illinois State
Iowa forward Kenzie Roling chase the ball during a women's soccer game between Iowa and Rutgers at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Oct. 1, 2023.
Iowa women’s soccer notebook | Hawkeyes tie No. 12 Texas, follow up with decisive 3-0 win against Florida Gulf Coast
Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa runs the ball to the end zone after an interception during the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Nwankpa’s interception return went for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
Iowa third-year defensive back Xavier Nwankpa maturing into key role on Hawkeye defense
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.