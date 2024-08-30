Iowa football Kid Captain Carter Schmidt joins in 15-year tradition

Two days before Carter Schmidt’s first birthday, he underwent radiation and received a bone marrow transplant to treat juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia — a rare cancer that impacts one in 1.2 million kids.

On Saturday, the 8-year-old will step out onto Duke Slater Field, waving to over 69,000 fans as a Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Illinois State. This season will mark the 15th anniversary of the tradition between the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Hawkeye football team.

Carter discovered the news from his mom while visiting family in Virginia for his “week of firsts.” During that week, he went paddleboarding and rode his first roller coaster, but seeing his name on the Kid Captain roster was just as exciting.

“They all went crazy,” Carter’s mother, Tiffany Schmidt, said.

For the family of long-time Hawkeye fans, the announcement meant even more. Carter’s grandfather, Kent Ellis, is a cancer survivor and former Iowa football team captain in 1980. Carter said Ellis will walk out with him when he is announced on Saturday afternoon– a moment Carter is excited to share with his grandfather.

Almost seven years ago, Carter’s daycare provider noticed Carter looking uncharacteristically pale and sluggish. Worried, his parents took him to a local doctor for blood work.

“They took an hour and a half to look at the blood work,” Tiffany recalled. “It usually doesn’t take that long.”

The results showed a high white blood cell count and low red blood cells — an indication of leukemia.

“The world felt like it was a thousand pounds on my shoulders,” Tiffany said.

Specialists acted quickly to find the best solution. A bone marrow transplant study from Japan seemed to be the answer for such a rare diagnosis.

As his care team scanned the bone marrow donor list for a match, Carter remained optimistic.

“He continued to be a light in so many of our lives,” Tiffany said. “He was just being happy and being himself.”

The family was overjoyed when they received news there was a match — a man living over 800 miles away in Mississippi.

Carter prepared for the transplant by receiving 10 days of chemotherapy treatment. With his body finally ready to receive the bone marrow, another obstacle arose.

“His donor got shingles,” Tiffany said. “It was awful.”

Due to the illness, Carter’s donor couldn’t donate according to the planned timeline.

“We were really scared,” Tiffany recalled. “You only have a certain window you have to donate within.”

Carter’s donor received shingles medication and fully recovered before that window was closed. The care team successfully led the pair through the bone marrow transplant, with both Carter and the donor emerging healthy.

Three months later, Carter was released from the hospital. Back home in Coralville, his family continued to keep close eyes on his health, administering him 12 medications around the clock and assisting with his feeding tube for six months.

Tiffany remembers the support she received from her family and the community at the children’s hospital during the treatment and recovery process.

“I was living with my parents, so we could do it all together,” Tiffany said of the months following the transplant. “If I needed a break, my parents were very well-trained.”

Carter’s cancer has been in remission for seven years. He recently began second grade and enjoys playing “Super Mario” and “Minecraft” on his Nintendo Switch.

He enjoyed Kids’ Day at Kinnick on Aug. 10, when he met several Iowa football players and took home various autographed souvenirs.

“I liked walking up to swarm the field,” Carter said. “That was my favorite part.”

The next time he graces the field, he will be side-by-side with his grandfather, taking in thunderous applause from thousands of black-and-gold-clad fans.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing Carter and my dad out there together,” Tiffany said. “It’ll mean a lot.”