Dubuque Street officially open to cars, pedestrians

Dubuque Street is now open to cars and pedestrians, just in time for the first home football game of the season.

The portion of the street from Washington Street to Iowa Avenue has been closed since March to receive upgrades to the road, sidewalks, and underlying utilities and infrastructure.

While the street and sidewalks are now open, the project is not yet completely finished. According to an Instagram post from the City of Iowa City, there will be beatification features added over the coming weeks. Additionally, some parking spots along the street may have to be closed, the post states.

The $3.75 million project has caused some stir from businesses along the street, with some owners saying sales have decreased over the five-month long construction. For the most part, businesses remained open during the construction, but some had to change their hours to accommodate sidewalk construction at their storefront.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the beautification features — including light fixtures — will be added to the street in September. Alin Dumachi, the senior civil engineer overseeing the project, previously said work is expected to be fully finished by Sept. 20.