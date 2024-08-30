The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Dubuque Street officially open to cars, pedestrians

The $3.75 million reconstruction project has kept the street closed to cars since March.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
August 30, 2024
Ethan McLaughlin
Construction on Iowa Ave. and Dubuque St. is seen in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Dubuque Street is now open to cars and pedestrians, just in time for the first home football game of the season.

The portion of the street from Washington Street to Iowa Avenue has been closed since March to receive upgrades to the road, sidewalks, and underlying utilities and infrastructure. 

While the street and sidewalks are now open, the project is not yet completely finished. According to an Instagram post from the City of Iowa City, there will be beatification features added over the coming weeks. Additionally, some parking spots along the street may have to be closed, the post states.

The $3.75 million project has caused some stir from businesses along the street, with some owners saying sales have decreased over the five-month long construction. For the most part, businesses remained open during the construction, but some had to change their hours to accommodate sidewalk construction at their storefront. 

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the beautification features — including light fixtures — will be added to the street in September. Alin Dumachi, the senior civil engineer overseeing the project, previously said work is expected to be fully finished by Sept. 20.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Indiana guard Caitlin Clark grabs a rebound during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-80.
How Caitlin Clark went from stadium stands to selling them out
Spencer Lee answers questions from the media during a press conference held in the Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Former Hawkeye wrestling great Spencer Lee concludes Olympic journey, unsatisfied with silver
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Twelve people allegedly involved in $60,000 MidWestOne Bank scam
More in Downtown
Employees pose for group portraits during the Cane’s opening on South Clinton Street in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The opening included a raffle, a DJ, and free merchandise.
Raising Cane’s opens its doors in downtown Iowa City
Construction to Dubuque Street is seen in Iowa City on Aug. 23, 2024. Business owners on Dubuque street reported lower earnings after construction began.
Dubuque Street businesses stand strong through taxing reconstruction project
The Clinton Street parking garage is seen on Aug. 23, 2024. Recent changes to pay rates in the garages has initiated conversation from Iowa City residents.
Iowa City begins use of automated license plate cameras in parking ramps
More in Local Government
Attendees of an Iowa City Community School District Meeting document the proceedings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Iowa City school district votes to demolish former Hills Elementary School building
A deer is seen in Hickory Hill Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
Iowa City prepares for urban bow hunt season with new management plan
HUD Assistant Secretary Administrator Elizabeth de León Bhargava, Mayor Bruce Teague, and staff pose with the ceremonial check during a HUD Pro Housing grant press release held in Emma Harvat Hall in Iowa City Hall on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Iowa City awarded $3.75 million Housing and Urban Development grant for affordable housing
About the Contributor
Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.