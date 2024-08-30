The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Hawkeyes Return Home

As the first week of classes wraps up, DITV’s Hannah Lipski gathers students thoughts about being back on campus.
Byline photo of Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
August 30, 2024
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: University of Iowa Class of 2028 Looks Forward to Brand New Experience
DITV: University of Iowa Class of 2028 Looks Forward to Brand New Experience
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Battles the Minnesota Lynx Before Maya Moore's Jersey Retirement
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Battles the Minnesota Lynx Before Maya Moore's Jersey Retirement
DITV: Iowa Volleyball Prepares For A Bounce Back Year
DITV: Iowa Volleyball Prepares For A Bounce Back Year
More in DITV News
DITV: University of Iowa Receives $1.5 Million From NASA
DITV: University of Iowa Receives $1.5 Million From NASA
DITV: 50 Years of SkyGlider
DITV: 50 Years of SkyGlider
DITV: Iowa Culture Shines Through Food
DITV: Iowa Culture Shines Through Food
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.