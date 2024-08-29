The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

One on One with Iowa backup quarterback Marco Lainez

The redshirt freshman discusses his EA Sports avatar, Midwest culture shock, and love of the New York Giants with Pregame Reporter Chris Meglio.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
August 29, 2024
Iowa quarterback Marco Lainez carries the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Lainez made his first career start, carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.

The Daily Iowan: The first question has to be about NCAA Football. Have you played the game yet?

Marco Lainez: Yeah, but I’m faster than Cade [McNamara]. I don’t know why my speed is slower than his in the game. But it is what it is, and I have absolutely no drip. I look like [a default] in the game. 

If you could move anywhere in the world right now for free, where would you go? 

Malibu, California. I drove through there once and it was just nice. I’m a big modern-style house kind of guy. Those places over there are amazing, beautiful. 

Would you rather sleep in a hot, warm, or cold room?

Cold, come on. If you’re cold, you can always warm up. But if you’re hot, you can never cool down. 

Shorts and a T-shirt or pajamas in the house?

Shorts and a T-shirt. People can’t see me in PJs. 

What’s one food, drink, or both that you personally don’t like that all your friends do like? 

Everybody here loves corn, I don’t really like corn. People like [bratwursts] out here too. I’ve never really had a [bratwurst], so yeah, big culture shock out here. 

Coffee or no coffee?

Coffee for sure. 

Do you like plain black coffee or with some cream and sugar?

So last year, I was straight black coffee, and then recently I’ve been putting a little milk in it to cool it down.

If you could be any animal in the jungle, what would you be and why?

Jaguar because they’re pretty badass. 

Turf or grass?

Grass. Clean-cut grass. With turf, you get turf burns. But there’s something sick about grass, especially when it’s clean-cut. It looks neat. It’s not as hard when you fall down.

Would you rather win a championship at home or away?

Definitely home because you have everybody supporting you, and the celebration would be absolutely insane. 

Last question is, who’s your current favorite NFL player?

Can I give you an all-time? Well, my favorite NFL player right now is Lamar Jackson. And then my all-time favorite — I’m a diehard [New York] Giants fan. Can you imagine who that is? Eli Manning.

Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.