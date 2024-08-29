One on One with Iowa backup quarterback Marco Lainez

The Daily Iowan: The first question has to be about NCAA Football. Have you played the game yet?

Marco Lainez: Yeah, but I’m faster than Cade [McNamara]. I don’t know why my speed is slower than his in the game. But it is what it is, and I have absolutely no drip. I look like [a default] in the game.

If you could move anywhere in the world right now for free, where would you go?

Malibu, California. I drove through there once and it was just nice. I’m a big modern-style house kind of guy. Those places over there are amazing, beautiful.

Would you rather sleep in a hot, warm, or cold room?

Cold, come on. If you’re cold, you can always warm up. But if you’re hot, you can never cool down.

Shorts and a T-shirt or pajamas in the house?

Shorts and a T-shirt. People can’t see me in PJs.

What’s one food, drink, or both that you personally don’t like that all your friends do like?

Everybody here loves corn, I don’t really like corn. People like [bratwursts] out here too. I’ve never really had a [bratwurst], so yeah, big culture shock out here.

Coffee or no coffee?

Coffee for sure.

Do you like plain black coffee or with some cream and sugar?

So last year, I was straight black coffee, and then recently I’ve been putting a little milk in it to cool it down.

If you could be any animal in the jungle, what would you be and why?

Jaguar because they’re pretty badass.

Turf or grass?

Grass. Clean-cut grass. With turf, you get turf burns. But there’s something sick about grass, especially when it’s clean-cut. It looks neat. It’s not as hard when you fall down.

Would you rather win a championship at home or away?

Definitely home because you have everybody supporting you, and the celebration would be absolutely insane.

Last question is, who’s your current favorite NFL player?

Can I give you an all-time? Well, my favorite NFL player right now is Lamar Jackson. And then my all-time favorite — I’m a diehard [New York] Giants fan. Can you imagine who that is? Eli Manning.