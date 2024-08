Despite temperatures reaching 87 degrees, hundreds of Iowa City residents and students flocked downtown to attend the 16th Annual Taste of Iowa City on Wednesday. The event featured vendors from dozens of local establishments. With the purchase of tickets, attendees could choose from a variety of foods, desserts, beverages, and more.

Gallery • 14 Photos Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan Airliner employee takes a customers order during the 16th Annual Taste of Iowa City downtown on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.