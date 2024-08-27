Q&A | Iowa women’s soccer Coach Dave DiIanni addresses team improvements and expectations for the 2024 season

The Daily Iowan: What players have stood out to you most in pre-season training?

Dave Dilanni: We have an interesting mix. [We are] incredibly old with very experienced players who have [played in] big games. Macy Enneking and Elle Otto have played a lot of minutes. I think that, on the flip side, you have young players such as Sofia Bush and Sophie Kincaid who have been very important early on for this team. This is the deepest team I have ever had at Iowa.

With the season just starting, what would you say the biggest improvement has been thus far?

I love our leadership. Leadership has been fantastic. With 13 seniors who have played a lot of minutes, I have been very impressed with our leadership thus far. Many transfers have contributed to this team as well. We have transfers who have come from Dayton, South Dakota State, and Texas A&M who have become a huge part of this program. I would also have to say that this team’s willingness and ability to score goals and just being a threat offensively has been a large improvement.

Who do you most look forward to playing this season?

We unfortunately don’t get to play USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Michigan State. However, we play Oregon and Washington in Iowa City this year, and I am really looking forward to playing them. With new schools come new styles of play. It’s hard not to be excited for Nebraska — it’s always exciting to play Nebraska with the border war. Baylor and Alabama come to Iowa City this year, and I would like to start strong in those non-conference games.

With the addition of four schools to the Big Ten, what are some goals you have for conference play this season?

For me, personally, since USC and UCLA have both won a national title in the last five years, it has made the Big Ten the deepest conference in the country. You could make a case that there is not an easy game in the Big Ten. I would really like to just see us compete and win some conference games this season.

What strategies have you implemented in preparation for Big Ten play this season?

For us process-driven programs, we invest in our program. Our main objective is to see if we can host another NCAA game. We’ve got to work hard every day, be committed to getting better every day, and start successful in non-conference games. Using the depth we think we have, being comfortable and being bought into your roles, as well as needing to be consistent have been points of emphasis.