Point/Counterpoint | What will Iowa football’s record be this year?

10-2

Based on last season’s 10-2 finish against many odds, this season should be defined by a lack of excuses. That is, there is no reason this team shouldn’t finish 10-2 again.

The Hawkeyes return, arguably, the best pound-for-pound defense and special teams corps in college football this year, and again, there should be no excuse this offense isn’t miles better than it was last year.

Of course, it’s hard to be worse than the second-worst offense that it was last year, especially with the addition of Tim Lester, the good health of quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Luke Lachey, and the mesh of an experienced unit including Kaleb Brown and a deep running back room.

As a result, the defense and special teams should be just as solid, and the offense should actually produce positive results this year. So, a 10-2 record should be the floor, not the ceiling, especially if last year’s team could manage it.

Despite an almost certain loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, the Hawkeyes will still breeze through the games it should win, as it also carries one of the easiest schedules of any Power Four football team.

This is a massive opportunity that the Hawkeyes need to take advantage of to sniff the postseason this year. Ohio State is the only ranked team on the schedule.

However, like in the case of last season’s loss to Minnesota, Iowa usually manages to lose one game to a rival. Let’s just pray it’s not Iowa State or Wisconsin this year — which it shouldn’t be — but it will be tough to see the Spartans in Spartan Stadium later this season, too.

While the Hawkeyes could escape such rivalry games with an 11-1 record and a firm shot at a national championship should this offense click, I’m still expecting a 10-2 record and a top 15 or better team — a cakewalk to the 12-team College Football Playoff if all things go according to plan, which they rarely do.

11-1

I don’t consider myself an optimistic person by any means, but the 2024 Hawkeyes have “special season” written all over them.

My first thought is of the memorable 2015 campaign, when the Hawks shocked the world and went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff after a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

This year, the College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams, which gives teams like Iowa a major opportunity to make their first appearance.

To do so, the Hawkeyes will have to overhaul an offense that has hit rock bottom over the last three seasons, ranking a putrid 132nd in the nation in 2023.

New offensive coordinator Tim Lester has his work cut out for him, but he will have experienced tight end Luke Lachey, a solid running back room, and veteran quarterback Cade McNamara to work with.

If Iowa’s offense can simply reach an average level compared to its dominant defense, then 11 wins shouldn’t be a dream — it should be the expectation.

Speaking of that defense, it returns the likes of Jay Higgins, Sebastian Castro, Nick Jackson, and many other key starters from last season. This unit has the potential to be even better than last year, if that’s even possible.

The schedule is favorable, with the only certain loss coming on the road against No. 2 Ohio State. Tricky trips to Michigan State, UCLA, and Maryland could cause some problems, but the Hawkeyes have more than enough talent and experience to escape those games with victories.

Iowa will likely be favored in all four of its rivalry games, but they won’t be easy. Iowa State will be hungry to win inside Kinnick for the second straight time, while Wisconsin and Nebraska are looking for statement victories after tough losses to the Hawks last year. Even still, I have Iowa winning all four.

There’s no reason why this team can’t win 11 games with an improved offense and a favorable schedule. I’m expecting a dream season in Iowa City this fall.