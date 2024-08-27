Opinion | Waltz vs. Vance: VP picks with Midwest roots illustrate America’s deep political divides

As the American political atmosphere buzzes with anticipation over the newest vice-presidential picks, it’s apparent the candidates are emblematic of their respective parties’ strategies and beliefs. These selections demonstrate a jarring contrast between the two campaigns and their priorities leading up to the election — for better or for worse.

The current governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, was recently picked to run alongside Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. With only a few months until election day, Walz has seamlessly joined Harris’ campaign and left a promising impression on many supporters.

Walz’s ties to the Midwest are essential to his role in the presidential campaign. Walz offers a range of diverse qualities and experiences, supporting policies often influenced by his time as a former schoolteacher and U.S. Army non-commissioned officer.

Throughout his two terms as governor, Walz focused on progressive reform in education, health care and the middle class. Walz’s economic agenda items included a transition to 100 percent renewable energy, mandated paid medical and family leave, and income-based tuition at public colleges.

Despite his dedication to politics, Walz’s humble, community-oriented lifestyle is what makes him an ideal candidate.

Since Harris’ party nomination, her team has made a point to cater to younger voters. In doing so, she’s taken on the ‘brat’ persona – a reference to Charli XCX’s newest viral album. And now, those voter-prescribed characterizations have reached Walz.

The internet has unanimously dubbed him America’s father figure.

Walz is your average Midwestern dad, and his new moniker is anything but new to him. A quick glance at his official Instagram shows a man who loves taking his dog to the park, capturing landscape photos of Harris, enjoying a bucket of cookies at the Minnesota State Fair, and rallying his family for a cute, albeit awkward, selfie.

This persona has benefited the Harris-Walz campaign greatly, emphasizing a more unified and caring party hoping to win over the people of the Midwest — folks who are often referred to as the ‘heart’ of America.

While Walz has filled Harris’ blindsides and helped Democrats close the gap, former President Donald Trump’s choice, the rising senator of Ohio, JD Vance, has drawn more backlash than support.

Many see Trump’s choice as an irresponsible move away from the Republican party’s nomination of populist VP picks – in other words, politicians who might relate to the ordinary public.

Vance has done the exact opposite.

Unlike Trump’s prior running mate Mike Pence, who acted as a moderating influence on conservative values, Vance has assumed the role of a mini-Trump. He’s managed to alienate Midwestern voters by focusing on what they see as ‘non-issue’ politics.

It’s difficult for any reasonable person to stand behind a candidate opposed to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, but is in favor of increased voting power for people with children. Vance’s roots in the Midwest feel irrelevant given his controversial views on family planning, America’s handling of Ukraine, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Vance’s role in this campaign also seems hypocritical as someone who previously liked tweets describing Trump as “America’s Hitler.” His criticism persisted for three years, referring to Trump as “reprehensible” and a “moral disaster.”

Those sentiments vanished in 2019. Faced with questions about why he changed his mind, Vance provided convoluted replies boiling down to a clear idea: Now that Vance has something to gain, Trump’s not all that bad.

How are voters supposed to trust someone who was anti-Trump for almost as many years as he’s been pro-Trump?

Vance is not relatable. Hillbilly-turned-venture-capitalist might be a dream for some, but it’s unrealistic for most. Instead of a Midwestern dad, Vance is the kid who switched their best friend out every summer for one with a pool, caring little about loyalty and more about personal gain.

The Trump campaign could’ve reeled in their extremist stances to garner support from millions of Americans who subscribe to the ‘Midwest nice’ ideology. Instead, they chose to dig a deeper hole, proving to us all there is nothing they will not do to remain in the news cycle.