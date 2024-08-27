The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Serbian addition readies for season start

Aleksandra Stojanovic is Iowa’s only international freshman this season.
Jack Birmingham, Sports Reporter
August 27, 2024
Stephen Mally / Hawkeye Athletics
Portrait of Aleksandra Stojanovic

The Iowa volleyball team ventured abroad this offseason, adding Serbian middle hitter Aleksandra Stojanovic to its 2024 recruiting class.

Stojanovic is one of two international members on the roster, joining second-year outside hitter Rosa Vesty who hails from Christchurch, New Zealand.

Stojanovic is representing her country and the university as one of the team’s nine freshmen. She was drawn to American volleyball because it offered her a chance to play her sport and get a college education.

“In Europe, in general, you can’t play volleyball and get a degree at the same time,” Stojanovic said. “So, you either go pro or you stick to college and just play club volleyball. A lot of athletes had to sacrifice college education to be able to play pro. I just wanted to have both of those.”

First-year setter Jenna Meitzler from Barrington, Illinois, quickly noticed Stojanovic’s strong work ethic.

“She’s very resilient,” Meitzler, also Stojanovic’s roommate, said. “I don’t know what it’s like to move from another country, get used to how volleyball is in the U.S. at a college level, and all of that. I think the one thing people should know about her is how resilient she has been throughout the whole process of getting here — how hard she’s worked.”

Stojanovic is originally from Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, and attended Sportska Gimnazija, a Belgrade grammar school. She was also on the No. 8 and No. 10 ranked club teams in Serbia in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Despite Stojanovic’s redshirt status, head coach Jim Barnes said she has brought a lot to the team. Barnes is entering his third season as Iowa’s head coach.

“She’s a full member of the team, practicing every day and growing,” Barnes said. “All these things are going to help her get ready for next year. She shared about her home life, how it was growing up there, and our team’s all ears and really taking that in. She just brings a lot of heart and drive to our team.”

Meitzler also noted Stojanovic’s crisp fundamentals as a big part of her game.

“She was mentioning that in Serbia, a lot of their training is in very small details,” Meitzler, a top-ranked setter in Illinois according to PrepDig Volleyball, said. “Make sure your form’s correct, make sure everything’s pristine — everything’s just very organized.”

Barnes said Stojanovic’s blocking skills will strengthen the team, and he’s excited to watch her grow.

“She’s a very good blocker — a relentless, hardworking blocker,” Barnes added. “We need that in the middle. We’re challenging her with a lot of offense that she hasn’t ever done before. She’s going to bring a lot to the table.”

Though she can’t contribute on the court this season, Stojanovic is eager to see her team succeed.

“I’m just looking to help my teammates in practice and get to know this American style of volleyball,” Stojanovic said. “It’s way different. We even use different balls in Europe. The speed is completely different. A lot of stuff is different.”

The Hawkeyes will open their season in the Puerto Rico Clasico against the Liberty Flames on Aug. 30. The game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT with live radio coverage from the Hawkeye
Radio Network.

