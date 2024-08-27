Back-to-School Binge Guide

With a new semester of classes, there is a fresh wave of stress and deadlines for many students. If you’re looking for a relaxing watch after a long night studying or just want to catch up on the year’s most popular shows, this list of bingeable series will satisfy.

House of the Dragon (Max)

Fantasy fans have eight more episodes of high-stakes political intrigue in store for them with season two of “House of the Dragon.” While the finale has been divisive among die-hard fans of the “Game of Thrones” franchise, the show still delivers on the escapism perfect for a homework brain break.

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Season six of “Love Island USA” is set in Fiji, a perfect tropical setting to get away from the stress of lecture halls. Whether or not you enjoy reality TV, “Love Island” has always been perfect entertainment that you can turn your brain off while watching. While fans of the viral dating show typically cite its British counterpart to be more trashy fun, season six of the USA series dials up the cringe to the maximum.

Industry (Max)

The third season of Max’s vulgar, anxiety-inducing drama set in the world of investment banking is currently ongoing. The first two seasons were critically acclaimed but flew mostly under the radar. Season three, however, stars Kit Harrington, most famous for his previous role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, and it brings the show a whole new energy to the show. While it is a pretty stressful watch, it is comforting to know that no matter how exhausting a week of work may make you, the characters on “Industry” are always doing worse.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Disney+)

The fourth season of Selena Gomez and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short’s true-crime spoof begins on Aug. 27. Featuring a slew of cameos and guest stars like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, the show has consistently received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It’s a wacky, colorful show that is sure to brighten the mood. Plus, with three seasons of sitcom-length episodes to catch up on, it’s the perfect series to binge.

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

This legal thriller is sure to capture your attention with plenty of twists and turns. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this limited series based on the classic novel by Scott Turow. The show follows the Chicago District Attorney’s office dealing with the aftermath of a high-profile murder involving one of its own lawyers. The story has been adapted into film before, but this series expands on the mystery and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout its eight episodes.