UI, Kirkwood Community College partner to offer medical laboratory science degree

The University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College are teaming up to offer students a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science this fall, looking to address a workforce shortage in the field.

The demand for medical laboratory scientists is anticipated to increase by five percent over the next decade, creating around 24,000 new jobs, according to a UI release. In addition, 70 percent of physician decisions related to treatment are closely based on laboratory work, so the program aims to tackle hands-on lab experience.

According to 2023 data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for medical lab scientists is over $100,000

Students can begin their general education studies at the UI or Kirkwood and apply to the program, according to the department’s website. Once a student is accepted into the medical laboratory science program, they will transfer to Kirkwood’s medical laboratory technician program in their third year.

According to the UI release, the program will allow students to explore fields of laboratory work, including clinical chemistry, hematology, immunohematology, immunology, molecular pathology, and clinical microbiology.

Kizer Friedley, Kirkwood medical laboratory technician program director and UI medical laboratory science program director, said the major issues the profession is facing are a shortage of qualified professionals in the field and a lack of academic opportunities since the medical laboratory science program in Cedar Rapids recently closed down.

Friedley said when Kirkwood started discussing this collaborative program, the UI’s reputation, location, and availability to cater to students became a clear asset.

“We really had these conversations because of the fact that there aren’t many educational programs that can get those students out,” Friedley said. “We feel that the University of Iowa, not only with their excellent courses they provide that are fully in alignment with a person, will help them in this line of work.”

She added that the Kirkwood facilities are the “best-of-the-best” and will allow students to immerse themselves in their studies without having to travel long distances. Friedley said her top priority is helping her students pursue their goals.

RELATED: UI nursing students get clinical experience, support staff workload in ‘unit partner’ program.

In the UI’s statement, student Olivia Bowden said when she graduated with her biology degree, she wasn’t sure how to venture into lab work. Once she started touring labs, she realized she still lacked the experience for that line of work.

“I’m interested in working in a microbiology or developmental biology lab, which requires MLS certification. I was excited to learn there was an MLS program here now, so I don’t have to travel to Des Moines or out of state,” Bowden said in the release.

Additionally, Bradley Ford, medical director of clinical microbiology at UI Carver College of Medicine, talked about how fortunate faculty and students are that the university will be providing a pathway to a four-year medical laboratory science degree.

“There are many critical areas of health care that rely on quality control and the accuracy of results for patient safety and quality outcomes,” Ford said in the release. “Unfortunately, many MLS training programs have disappeared over the years, leaving a gap in the laboratory workforce.”