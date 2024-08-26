The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI campus experiencing cooling issues, excessive heat on first day of class

Temperature and humidity levels inside buildings could remain heightened through Wednesday
Elijah Exley-Schuman, News Reporter
August 26, 2024
Ava Neumaier
Freshmen University of Iowa students take free cups of water from event organizers during the 2024 Convocation on the Pentacrest on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Air conditioning systems across several University of Iowa campus buildings are not working as warmer than usual temperatures persist on the first day of class.

A notice sent to UI faculty cited issues with the campus-wide cooling system causing the a/c outage.

Engie, the UI’s energy partner firm that operates the university’s utilities, is experiencing water production issues, leading to non-essential campus buildings — such as offices and common areas — to be warmer than normal, according to the notice. 

The chilled water system that is experiencing issues is what keeps campus buildings cool, the notice states. 

As of 12:30 p.m., the UI sent out a notice that the chilled water system is recovering, which is allowing cooling in buildings to return to normal. In the notice, the UI said temperature and humidity levels inside buildings could remain heightened through Wednesday due to high temperatures. 

On Sunday night, the UI experienced a power outage that impacted several university buildings. A Hawk Alert was sent out to faculty and students at 11:47 p.m. The power was reportedly restored at 12:31 a.m. 

The UI has not commented on whether the power outage and cooling issues are connected. This air condition issue comes not only on the first day of UI classes for the fall, but also on an excessively hot day. 

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for east central, northeast, and southeast Iowa and an excessive heat watch for Johnson County. Heat index values are expected to be in excess of triple digits, with temperatures in the upper 90s late Monday morning. 

Other regions in the U.S. are also experiencing high temperatures Monday, according to The New York Times. Areas in the Midwest, South, and West are experiencing heat index levels of 90 degrees and higher, the article states. Iowa is experiencing a “dangerous” level of heat, to which prolonged exposure can cause heat cramps, exhaustion, or stroke, the article states.

