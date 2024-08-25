Warm convocation concludes Class of 2028 welcome week

To cap off an eventful week on campus, thousands of students from the Class of 2028 gathered at the Old Capitol Building to receive encouragement from university officials and this year’s convocation speaker for the start of their collegiate journey.

In the 90 degree weather, University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson kicked off the semester, sharing her ideas of comprehensive excellence, creativity, and strong community — which she described as being close, caring, and helpful.

Claire Gannon, a first-year UI student, was selected as the convocation student speaker. The themes of her speech included embracing a family environment, and she encouraged her fellow first-years to buy into the experiences the university has to offer.

“Class of 2028, we have an opportunity knocking on our doorstep, and it’s time to open the door,” Gannon said.

Next, Sarah Hansen, UI vice president for student life, talked about how college is a transformative experience.

“My hope is that you find people that are going to be on your team that are going to help you on your path,” Hansen said.

Kevin Kregel, the UI’s executive vice president and provost, rounded out the speeches for this year, emphasizing to new students a great opportunity ahead of them: graduation.

As students opened envelopes containing graduation cap tassels, Kregel told them to keep the tassels as symbols for their goals at the UI.

“Let this serve as a reminder every day of why you’re at the UI and what a special place you are a part of,” Kregel said.

The remainder of the evening was spent taking the Pentacrest “Block I” picture of the incoming class. Students were then invited to the President’s house for a block party dinner and networking event to cap off the last day of summer break.

For this incoming class, the last time they were first-year students was during the height of the pandemic. Students attending the convocation spoke of the obstacles they had to face during their first year of high school and how it cast a pall over the rest of their high school careers. This go around, freshman year is different.

Harper Heston, a first-year student, said she is excited to experience a more traditional first year at a new school.

“I want to get out, [and use] the chance to meet people more openly. There’s no restrictions — you can get close to people and talk to them,” Heston said. “I think that this semester, with classes, it’ll be so much nicer to figure out what I want to do with no restrictions to be able to learn better.”