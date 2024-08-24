The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Downtown Iowa City Starbucks to close until October

The location will be temporarily closed for renovations.
Grace Olson, Assistant News Editor
August 24, 2024
Abi Scheppmann makes a drink at Starbucks in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

The Starbucks in downtown Iowa City will temporarily close from Aug. 25 until Oct. 11 as the space undergoes renovations. 

The announcement was posted on a sheet of paper taped to the store’s front door. No further details about the closure were provided.

The location’s manager, Hope Shreves, was unable to be reached for comment after being contacted by The Daily Iowan on Saturday. 

Around the same time last year, the downtown Starbucks —  located at 228 S. Clinton St. — faced a few temporary closures as workers were striking for better working conditions after casting a unanimous vote to become unionized

The Iowa City coffee shop was the first unionized Starbucks in the state amid a nationwide trend of Starbucks employees unionizing under Starbucks Workers United.

