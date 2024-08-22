The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI Grant Wood fellow represents Maryland at the Democratic National Convention

Rush Baker IV was selected as one of Maryland’s 106 delegates to the Democratic convention
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Elections Editor
August 22, 2024
Contributed photo by Rush Baker IV

CHICAGO — Rush Baker IV grew up entrenched in politics, with his mother a congressional staffer in Washington D.C. and his father a state legislator in Maryland. 

Baker hasn’t pursued office, but he remains active in politics in Maryland and explores political themes through art. When the opportunity to be one of Maryland’s 106 delegates arose, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

Baker is one of thousands of delegates from around the U.S. who gathered at the United Center in the heart of Chicago, Illinois, for the Democratic National Convention this week to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President Tim Walz. 

Baker is also one of three Grant Wood fellows selected for the next academic year by the Grant Wood Art Colony, a program offered by the University of Iowa that allows artists to teach and engage in the community while being provided a studio to create.

Before Baker came to the UI, he was a lecturer at American University’s Katzen School of Art in its Masters of Fine Arts program. 

Baker said he chose to be a delegate because he wanted to be a part of the process that decided what Democrats stood for this election cycle. 

“I was proud to be able to cast my vote to nominate Kamala Harris to be our nominee and to take on former President Donald Trump,” Baker said. “It is just really a pivotal time in our nation’s history.” 

Baker and the other convention delegates were faced with a choice when President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be running for reelection and tapped Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement at the top of the Democratic ticket. 

Delegates were asked to decide if they would like to support Harris or a challenger, but when no challenger materialized, she ascended to the top of the Democratic party. Baker said it was an easy choice to support Harris. 

“We all signed up knowing that if anything were to ever happen to President Biden, Kamala Harris would be the first person to step up,” Baker said. “It was the right choice, and then you immediately just felt the energy just ramp up the second that [Harris’ nomination] became official and you haven’t seen that momentum shift or drop off.” 

The Democratic Party has seen a major shift in excitement since Harris has ascended to the top of the ticket. A recent Monmouth University poll found that 9 in 10 Democrats say they’re optimistic about the election. 

Baker said that the energy inside the convention has been electric with delegates enthusiastic about the political future with Harris as the candidate for the Democratic party. 

“I just think that there’s just so much enthusiasm and momentum and you can just feel it on the convention floor,” Baker said. “Everyone’s excited. Everyone’s dancing. Everyone’s cheering. Everyone is just really fired up about the possibility of Kamala Harris becoming president.” 

Baker said that the enthusiasm is giving Democrats an edge over Republicans, scaring the GOP and Trump. 

“I think that our momentum and our positivity and our positive messaging has resonated with voters,” Baker said. “It’s scaring the Republican party right now.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
Protestors march in support of Palestine during the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
Jill Stein, Wes Moore speak before thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters march to the Democratic National Convention
Kathleen McColaugh of Chicago offers Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a shot at a tailgate before the Iowa football game against No. 7-ranked Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Governor Walz, who campaigned on behalf of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MINN., turned down the shot, “but they kept it,” McColaugh noted, joking that maybe he could enjoy it later. (Jenna Galligan/The Daily Iowan)
‘It’s weird:’ Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepts nomination for Vice President, warns of Trump’s agenda
Protestors hold up signs during the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Day two of the Democratic National Convention brings protests
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.