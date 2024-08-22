Iowa football’s Kirk Ferentz, Jon Budmayr suspended for Hawkeyes’ season opener

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will serve a one-game suspension for a recruiting violation of quarterback Cade McNamara. Scott Dochterman of The Athletic first reported the news late Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes landed McNamara from Michigan in December of 2022. Per Dochterman, McNamara’s recruitment to Iowa occurred prior to the opening of the transfer portal, which occurred on Nov. 28 of that year. By Nov. 29, the McNamara and Iowa garnered a “mutual interest.” It is unclear if the suspension was levied by the NCAA or Iowa.

Ferentz, who turned 69 on Aug. 1, is entering his 26th year at the helm in Iowa City and is the longest-tenured active head coach in college football. Budmayr heads into his second season with the Hawkeyes after serving as a special assistant to Ferentz last season. Previously, Budmayr was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, where he played a role in McNamara’s recruitment out of high school, granting the quarterback his first Power Five offer.

McNamara is currently competing for the starting job under center alongside Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan as No. 25 Iowa nears its season-opener on Aug. 31 against Illinois State. The Redbirds finished last season with a 6-5 record and are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll heading into 2024.

The last time the pair of schools faced off was in September 2015, when Iowa won, 31-14.

Ferentz will speak to the media Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.