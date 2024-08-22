The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa football’s Kirk Ferentz addresses his one-game suspension amid NCAA Level II recruiting violation

The head coach, alongside Hawkeye wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will serve a self-imposed punishment as the investigation remains ongoing. Assistant head coach Seth Wallace will fill in for Ferentz on game day.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
August 22, 2024
Grace Smith
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to media members during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. After the University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Ferentz answered questions from the media about the statement. Ferentz also spoke about Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Nov. 4.

For the first time since Nov. 21, 1998, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz will not be on the sidelines coaching the Hawkeyes. The longest-tenured active head coach in the FBS will serve a one-game suspension, sitting out of Iowa’s season-opener against Illinois State due to an alleged recruiting violation. 

Ferentz, along with wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr, are serving a self-imposed suspension, recommended by Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz, for committing a potential NCAA Level II recruiting violation. The incident stems from late 2022 when Ferentz and Budmayr allegedly engaged in illegal communications with an unnamed player and his family before he entered the transfer portal.

The unnamed player is rumored to be quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to the program in December 2022. The university won’t release the name of the player due to the ongoing NCAA investigation. 

The pair of coaches will also lose one week of off-campus recruiting. Both will participate in all team activities leading up to the game but are required to leave the team at 12:01 a.m. on game day. 

“I frequently tell our players to abide by the rules, and in this instance, I did not,” Ferentz said during a press conference on Aug. 22. “I made a mistake, and I want to apologize to our players, coaching staff, university leadership, and our incredible fans.”

Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Seth Wallace will serve as acting head coach against Illinois State. Wallace was promoted to assistant head coach in the offseason after coaching linebackers and assisting defensive coordinator Phil Parker for seven seasons. 

The self-imposed suspension was recommended by Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz to ensure proper compliance with the NCAA. Since the investigation is still ongoing, the university is not allowed to comment on many details. 

Ferentz said the violations were brought to Iowa’s attention earlier in the year by the NCAA, not self-reported by the university. Though Goetz was disappointed with the findings, she had the utmost confidence in Ferentz and his staff. 

“Coach Ferentz and I made the decision to self-impose the penalties, allowing the program to move forward without distraction,” Goetz said in a statement. “I appreciate the accountability demonstrated and we will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA through this process. I have confidence in Coach Ferentz and his leadership, and we look forward to turning our focus to the opening game and exciting season that lies ahead.”

Ferentz discussed the matter with his coaching staff and players on Thursday morning and said they would do a “great job,” against the Redbirds, who enter Iowa City for the first time since 2015. He plans to watch the game from home but added he will have a tough time outside Kinnick Stadium. 

Until the investigation is closed, there will be no further comment from the university. 

Back to football 

In addition to the news surrounding his shocking suspension, Ferentz discussed Iowa’s ongoing starting quarterback battle between McNamara and Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan. While he never explicitly said one would be the Week One starter, but did solidify the depth chart. 

“Both guys this week have looked a lot more comfortable and they’ve done a lot of good things,” Ferentz said. “If we were playing tomorrow, Cade [McNamara] would be starting and Brendan [Sullivan] would be QB2.” 

McNamara started the first four games of the 2023 season but suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a Week 5 victory over Michigan State on Sept 30. McNamara previously battled knee and quad injuries before the ACL tear, and has faced an uphill battle to get back on the field, paving a path for Sullivan to step in. 

The Hawkeyes have struggled on offense over the past three seasons, ranking last in the FBS in yards per game last season. Former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester was brought in to revitalize the unit, and Ferentz is pleased with the group’s effort as the season inches closer. 

“Normally I’m not very optimistic in front of you guys, but I actually think we’re starting to click a little bit and push past camp mode,” Ferentz said. “We’re seeing cleaner execution.” 

Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.