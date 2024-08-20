The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa State Fair brings nostalgia, new experiences to fairgoers

Many fairgoers return year after year for the sentimentality of attending the Iowa State Fair while others take in the event for the first time.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Editor
August 20, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
Children play in a fountain during day eight of the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

DES MOINES — Long-time Iowa State Fairgoer Jeff Rotert, 60, of Altoona, IA, hasn’t missed the event in 55 years. Rotert takes joy in sharing the fair experience — he initiates newcomers to the fair scene, takes his grandchildren on rides, and brings back salted nut rolls for his elderly neighbors. 

For many Iowans, the state fair brings more than just food and fun, but a sense of nostalgia. Rotert, who has been attending the event since he was a child, uses the event as a way to reconnect with old friends and build new friendships. 

“I’m a fairgoer, I guess that’s one of my joys in life,” Rotert said. “Almost everyday that I’m there, I see someone that I probably hadn’t seen for several years, if not probably last summer that they were last at the fair.” 

Rotert and his fair crew have a tradition of bringing in new people, and he lost count of how many newcomers they’ve introduced to the experience. 

Rotert initiates the newcomers into the fair by taking them on a ride or showing them the big bull and asking, “how many pounds of pork chop can we get out of the big bull?” 

He said the joke always makes him chuckle, and many people get stumped because the answer is zero — pork chops come from pigs. 

Rotert introduced his grandchildren to the Iowa State Fair years ago, sharing the experiences he had when he was kid walking to the fair with his brothers. 

“To me, opening that up to them — that opportunity, or the experience, or whatever you want to call it — it just makes my heart sing to see the joy in their faces when they’re riding the rides and eating some food,” he said. “My granddaughter, we took her on that first Friday, and the next day, Saturday, she’s like ‘I’m going with papi again, I’m gonna go back to the fair.’ When I hear that, my god that’s awesome, that’s what I like to hear. And so that just brings me joy.” 

Throughout his years of attendance, the fair has undergone several changes, but Rotert said the staples are always there. Many Iowans travel to the fair annually to experience those staples. 

Adorned in matching homemade “Iowa State Fair” shirts, Maddie Knobbe of Carol, IA, and her family carted several eager children into the gates of the fair. Knobbe has been going to the fair for 35 years, and continues the tradition with her mom, sister, and their spouses and kids. 

Knobbe said the family keeps coming back for the people, the butter cow, and all of the activities for the kids. 

For others, the 2024 Iowa State Fair marks their first year at the event. 

Bruce McWilliams, a 2016 graduate from the University of Iowa, said he wanted his first state fair experience to be with his close friend Paris Schnepf — the 2011 Iowa State Fair queen. 

He said the state fair is unique because of Iowa’s agriculture. 

“We’re the best agricultural state in the country,” McWilliams said. “I mean, we do it better than anyone else.” 

McWilliams was amazed by the big boar, this year’s winner of the big boar contest weighed in at 1,420 pounds, and his favorite part of the fair was seeing all of the animals and blue ribbon vegetables. 

“I’m pleasantly surprised, I love every part of it,” he said. “It’s really fun, and I feel like this is my patriotic duty as an Iowan to be at the state fair.” 

Saturday, August 17, was Mayukh Bhadra’s second day in the state of Iowa. He chose to spend it at the state fair sampling foods, viewing animals, and checking out exhibitors. 

Originally from India, Bhadra moved to Iowa one day prior and will teach chemistry at Graceland University. He said he just finished research at MIT. 

Bhadra was searching to find fried ice cream, a fair treat he had heard about but never tried. His favorite part of the fair was seeing the horses and watching competitions. 

Bhadra said Iowans are very friendly and happy, and the Iowa State Fair is much larger than others he’s experienced.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
President Joe Biden reacts during his visit at the POET Bioprocessing ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Biden touts record, endorses Harris in Democratic National Convention Speech
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins and Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro attempt to block a pass by Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 13-10.
Iowa football’s Jay Higgins, Sebastian Castro named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Iowa golfer Noah Kent finishes runner-up in U.S. Amateur, earns exemption into 2025 Masters
More in News
Fairgoers ride an amusement park ride during day eight of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Iowa State Fair
Fairgoers buy food from stands during day eight of the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, August. 15, 2024.
Food vendors dish out fair staples, elevated recipes at the Iowa State Fair
Members of 4H prepare their cattle before and after showing during the Johnson County Fair livestock auction on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Farming community on full display at the annual Johnson County Fair
More in Top Stories
The Epenesa family greets Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa after the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.
Four-star recruit Iose Epenesa continues his family's legacy, commits to Iowa football
Iowa Swarm Collective President and CEO Brad Heinrichs speaks during a press conference for the Iowa Swarm Collective, a name, image, and likeness group partnering with Hawkeye student-athletes, at the Heights Rooftop in Iowa City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Heinrichs sees this NIL as an opportunity for students to profit on their name, image, and likeness. “These kids are going to learn how to market themselves,” Heinrichs said. “That's the education I didn't get while I was in school.”
Swarm NIL collective introduces "Swarm Water"
Kinnick Stadium is seen during Kid’s Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Iowa football players signed autographs for young fans and held an open practice on the Kinnick field.
Five takeaways from Iowa football's Kids' Day at Kinnick
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a politics reporter, she worked news reporter at the Daily Iowan and worked at her local newspaper The Wakefield Republican.
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.