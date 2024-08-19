The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s Jay Higgins, Sebastian Castro named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press

Higgins stars at linebacker on the first team while Castro is featured at cornerback on the second team after each delivered breakout seasons in 2023.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
August 19, 2024
Emily Nyberg
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins and Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro attempt to block a pass by Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 13-10.

At the end of the 2023 season, Iowa football’s Jay Higgins and Sebastian Castro were named second and third-team All-Americans, respectively, by the Associated Press. Yet just a matter of months later, after each player bypassed an NFL future for another year with the Hawkeyes, the defensive duo received a boost in recognition. In the 2024 preseason Associated Press All-American squads, Higgins adorns the first-team linebacker spot while Castro sits on the second-team at cornerback. 

Higgins and Castro were key cogs to an Iowa defense that finished seventh in the FBS in opponent yards per game last season. Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, Higgins turned heads during his first full season as a starter, amassed 171 tackles – topping the Big Ten, ranking third in the nation, and tying a school record. He joins LSU third-year Harold Perkins Jr. and Clemson fourth-year Barrett Carter as first-team linebackers. Higgins is Iowa’s first preseason Associated Press first-team All-American at linebacker since Jack Campbell in 2022. 

Castro also had a breakout season in 2023, starting 13 games and snagging a team-best three interceptions to go along with eight pass break-ups. Hawkeye fans remember an Oct. 14 game against Wisconsin, where Castro pounded the Badgers with seven tackles, two pass defenses, and an interception, as Iowa pulled away with a 15-6 road victory. He starts alongside Notre Dame third-year Benjamin Morrison on the All-American second team. 

Other 2024 preseason honors for Higgins and Castro include the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award watch lists. Each prize is designated to the best defensive player in college football, voted on by different committees. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes open the 2024 season with a home matchup against Illinois State on Aug. 31. 

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Iowa golfer Noah Kent finishes runner-up in U.S. Amateur, earns exemption into 2025 Masters
Fairgoers buy food from stands during day eight of the Iowa State Fair at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, August. 15, 2024.
Food vendors dish out fair staples, elevated recipes at the Iowa State Fair
The Epenesa family greets Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa after the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.
Four-star recruit Iose Epenesa continues his family's legacy, commits to Iowa football
More in Football
Kinnick Stadium is seen during Kid’s Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Iowa football players signed autographs for young fans and held an open practice on the Kinnick field.
Five takeaways from Iowa football's Kids' Day at Kinnick
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws the ball for practice drills during Kid’s Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Iowa football players signed autographs for young fans and held an open practice on the Kinnick field.
Column | Kids' Day at Kinnick practice exposes quarterback quandary between McNamara and Sullivan
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara running drills during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Five things to watch for at Iowa's Kids Day at Kinnick
More in Latest News
Iowa Swarm Collective President and CEO Brad Heinrichs speaks during a press conference for the Iowa Swarm Collective, a name, image, and likeness group partnering with Hawkeye student-athletes, at the Heights Rooftop in Iowa City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Heinrichs sees this NIL as an opportunity for students to profit on their name, image, and likeness. “These kids are going to learn how to market themselves,” Heinrichs said. “That's the education I didn't get while I was in school.”
Swarm NIL collective introduces "Swarm Water"
Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester answers questions from the media during the Iowa football media day on Friday, August 9, 2024.
Iowa Football Media Day Notebook | How new offense reshapes receivers and offensive line play
Kinnick Stadium is seen before the Iowa football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2024.
Iowa announces new security system for Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.