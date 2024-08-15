Four-star recruit Iose Epenesa continues his family’s legacy, commits to Iowa football

The Epenesa bloodline continues to run through Iowa City. The latest addition comes from Iose, an ESPN 2025 four-star recruit who committed to the Hawkeyes on Thursday. Epenesa, whose father, Eppy, and brother, A.J., each donned the Black and Gold, will arrive on campus next season, where he hopes to continue his family’s legacy on the defensive side of the ball.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Epenesa is the 21st-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN. Hailing from Edwardsville, Illinois, he is ESPN’s No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation for rising high school seniors. Epenesa received many offers from other Power Four programs, such as Tennessee, Texas, USC, and Michigan, among others.

In his junior season, Epenesa only played in four games due to injury but still recorded 16 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and four sacks. In 2022-23, the Edwardsville High School standout broke out for 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery, per MaxPreps. Epenesa also starred on Tigers’ basketball and track teams, where he took fifth place in the state for shot put.

“Potentially role- and scheme-versatile defensive lineman with impressive functional athleticism and a hot motor,” 247 Sports analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in a scouting report. “Elite throws athlete whose immense shot put and discus power manifests in point-of-attack punch and hand violence. Flashes an anvil of an inside hand as an edge rusher.”

Brooks added that he sees Epenesa as a potential early-round pick in the NFL Draft, A.J., who finished his Hawkeye career with 26.5 sacks over three seasons, was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. In his last two pro seasons, A.J. racked up a combined 13 sacks.

Epenesa will join his brother, Eric, a third-year linebacker, on the Hawkeyes. Iowa opens the 2024 season against Illinois State on August 31.