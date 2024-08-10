The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Column | Kids' Day at Kinnick practice exposes quarterback quandary between McNamara and Sullivan
Five things to watch for at Iowa's Kids Day at Kinnick
Iowa Football Media Day Notebook | How new offense reshapes receivers and offensive line play
Iowa announces new security system for Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Hawks in the Olympics | Lee grabs silver in men's freestyle wrestling
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Photos: Iowa football media day 2024

Ethan Mclaughlin, Photojournalist
August 10, 2024

Iowa football players, staff, and members of the media gathered at both the Ted Pacha Family Club room in Kinnick Stadium and the Ronald D. and Margaret L. Kenyon Football Practice Facility for the Iowa football media day on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The day begin at Kinnick stadium where a press conference was held for head coach Kirk Ferentz to address the media as well as answer questions. Ferentz addressed expectation, injury updates, as well as the new College Football Playoff format.

Later, members of the media were able to interview Iowa football coaches and players at the Ronald D. and Margaret L. Kenyon Football Practice Facility.

Iowa opens its season Saturday, August 31, where they will play the Illinois State Redbirds at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

 

2024_08_09_FBMediaDay_EM_1
Gallery10 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during a football media day press conference held in Kinnick Stadium on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo
An attendee sings during the final day of Hinterland Music Festival at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Photos: Hinterland day three
A fan cheers for Vampire Weekend’s headliner show during day two of Hinterland Music Festival at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
Photos: Hinterland day two
The crowd waits for Hippo Campus to perform during Hinterland Music Festival at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.
Photos: Hinterland day one
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in