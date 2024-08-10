Photos: Iowa football media day 2024

Iowa football players, staff, and members of the media gathered at both the Ted Pacha Family Club room in Kinnick Stadium and the Ronald D. and Margaret L. Kenyon Football Practice Facility for the Iowa football media day on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The day begin at Kinnick stadium where a press conference was held for head coach Kirk Ferentz to address the media as well as answer questions. Ferentz addressed expectation, injury updates, as well as the new College Football Playoff format.

Later, members of the media were able to interview Iowa football coaches and players at the Ronald D. and Margaret L. Kenyon Football Practice Facility.

Iowa opens its season Saturday, August 31, where they will play the Illinois State Redbirds at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.