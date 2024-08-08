The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Hawks in the Olympics | Lee begins journey for wrestling gold
Former Iowa sprinter Brittany Brown takes home bronze in 200 meters
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown wins semifinal heat, looks for gold tomorrow
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown advances in women’s 200-meter dash
Hawks in the Olympics | Stewart wins first medal for Hawkeyes in Paris
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the Olympics | Lee begins journey for wrestling gold

Lee is competing in the 57-kilogram weight class of the men’s freestyle wrestling event.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
August 8, 2024
Thomas+Gilman+%28left%29+wrestles+Spencer+Lee+in+the+57+kilogram+best-of-three+championship+series+during+the+U.S.+Olympic+Team+Trials+at+the+Bryce+Jordan+Center+April+20%2C+2024%2C+in+State+College.+Lee+won+the+first+bout%2C+6-3.
Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWOR
Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Spencer Lee in the 57 kilogram best-of-three championship series during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center April 20, 2024, in State College. Lee won the first bout, 6-3.

Former Hawkeye wrestling legend Spencer Lee began his journey for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics today, competing in the 57-kilogram weight class of the men’s freestyle wrestling event.

Round of 16: Zou Wanhao (China) — WIN, 3-2

Lee’s first match came against sixth-ranked Zou Wanhao of China, a bronze medalist at the 2018 U23 World Wrestling Championships who Lee already saw this year at the World Qualification Tournament in Istanbul. Although Lee won there, 10-9, Zou gave him his scrappiest and toughest fight in a while.

Today, Lee emerged to loud cheers from the crowd, which broke into “U-S-A” chants, as he took the mat. And after a warning from the official for too much hand play to start, Lee was quickly and clearly calm and focused, maintaining control and constantly hunting for offense.

The three-time NCAA champion at Iowa deflected a close slip from Zou before snagging his outside leg and remaining persistent toward a two-point takedown. With control from there, Lee attempted to turn into his signature gator-roll-esque move, in which he wraps up his opponents legs and rolls him around the mat for two points again and again — which Zou prevented nicely. So Lee was up three points two minutes into the match, taking that lead into the break as “U-S-A” chants continued.

In the second half, Zou got a bit more desperate, although Lee remained strong and repeatedly closer to two more points as he constantly dove at Zou’s leg. Still, Zou deflected, regaining control and maneuvering into holding the side of his back, so close to a two-point takedown, but Lee inched toward the outside of the mat and got off.

After a couple of slips and dives at Zou’s leg, Lee rode out the last minute, opting for defense as Zou got frantic for some luck in a last-minute miracle. Although Zou gained two small points with just seconds left, Lee remained strong and advanced with a 3-2 win.

Quarterfinals: Bekzat Almaz Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) — WIN, 12-2 (TF)

With a shot to advance to the semifinals on the line, Lee next saw Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan, who handled seeded wrestler Meirambek Kartbay of Kazakhstan in a 4-1 victory of his own first-round matchup just before Lee’s.

Louder cheers from the crowd, as well as more “U-S-A” chants, returned with Lee’s announcement for this one, and he was quick in getting scrappy with Almaz Uulu, who instead deflected a shot at his leg and earned a two-point takedown for an early 2-0 lead. But that was all the hope the latter wrestler would have for this one.

Lee jumped right back, earning a takedown of his own to tie the lead and then gain it, 4-2, as he locked in that gator roll previously mentioned. Lee’s strength on the lower half of the body was unmatched from there, dominating Almaz Uulu when both got down onto the mat and quickly gathering four more points with a string of takedowns.

With just under a minute left in the first half, Lee continued to move from his takedowns into turns, demonstrating the sheer dominance he’s known for, ultimately earning the tech fall and ending this one in the blink of an eye, 12-2, as he advances to the semifinals later this morning.

Semifinals: Gulomjon Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) — 11 a.m. CT

Up next for the Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native comes Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, who strengthened his own path to the semifinals with comfortable wins of 11-4 over Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan in the first round and 12-5 over Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia in the second.

After winning gold at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games and silver at the 2022 Yasar Dogu Tournament, both in Turkey, Abdullaev earned his spot in this year’s Olympic Games upon a successful run through the 2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa runner Brittany Brown celebrates after the womens 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown wins semifinal heat, looks for gold tomorrow
Iowa runner Brittany Brown crosses the finish line in the womens 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown advances in women’s 200-meter dash
An Iowa eight pulls away from the starting line during the Rowing Exhibition hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Drake Bulldogs in the Iowa River on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Rain caused officials to cancel the exhibition midway through.
Hawks in the Olympics | Stewart wins first medal for Hawkeyes in Paris
More in Featured
Aug 5, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Brittany Brown (USA) competes in a womenís 200m semifinal heat during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Former Iowa sprinter Brittany Brown takes home bronze in 200 meters
Team Canada during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Iowa gymnasts Cassie Lee and Auriele Tran competed for Team Canada.
Hawks in the Olympics | Incoming Iowa gymnasts Aurélie Tran and Cassie Lee shine in team Canada’s fifth place finish
Spencer Lee answers questions from the media during a press conference held in the Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Lee takes world tour to 2024 Olympics, follows familiar path
More in Latest News
Spain centre Megan Gustafson (17) shoots the ball against Peoples Republic of China power forward Sijing Huang (11) in women’s basketball group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson leads Spain to quarterfinal advance
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Vice President Kamala Harris waves to supporters during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
UI students react to Joe Biden stepping down, Trump’s assassination attempt
President Joe Biden gives an address at the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act Monday, July 29, 2024, in Austin. Biden announced that he would not be running for reelection on July 21, 2024.
What now? The future for Democrats under presumptive nominee Kamala Harris
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in