Hawks in the Olympics | Lee begins journey for wrestling gold

Former Hawkeye wrestling legend Spencer Lee began his journey for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics today, competing in the 57-kilogram weight class of the men’s freestyle wrestling event.

Round of 16: Zou Wanhao (China) — WIN, 3-2

Lee’s first match came against sixth-ranked Zou Wanhao of China, a bronze medalist at the 2018 U23 World Wrestling Championships who Lee already saw this year at the World Qualification Tournament in Istanbul. Although Lee won there, 10-9, Zou gave him his scrappiest and toughest fight in a while.

Today, Lee emerged to loud cheers from the crowd, which broke into “U-S-A” chants, as he took the mat. And after a warning from the official for too much hand play to start, Lee was quickly and clearly calm and focused, maintaining control and constantly hunting for offense.

The three-time NCAA champion at Iowa deflected a close slip from Zou before snagging his outside leg and remaining persistent toward a two-point takedown. With control from there, Lee attempted to turn into his signature gator-roll-esque move, in which he wraps up his opponents legs and rolls him around the mat for two points again and again — which Zou prevented nicely. So Lee was up three points two minutes into the match, taking that lead into the break as “U-S-A” chants continued.

In the second half, Zou got a bit more desperate, although Lee remained strong and repeatedly closer to two more points as he constantly dove at Zou’s leg. Still, Zou deflected, regaining control and maneuvering into holding the side of his back, so close to a two-point takedown, but Lee inched toward the outside of the mat and got off.

After a couple of slips and dives at Zou’s leg, Lee rode out the last minute, opting for defense as Zou got frantic for some luck in a last-minute miracle. Although Zou gained two small points with just seconds left, Lee remained strong and advanced with a 3-2 win.

Quarterfinals: Bekzat Almaz Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) — WIN, 12-2 (TF)

With a shot to advance to the semifinals on the line, Lee next saw Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan, who handled seeded wrestler Meirambek Kartbay of Kazakhstan in a 4-1 victory of his own first-round matchup just before Lee’s.

Louder cheers from the crowd, as well as more “U-S-A” chants, returned with Lee’s announcement for this one, and he was quick in getting scrappy with Almaz Uulu, who instead deflected a shot at his leg and earned a two-point takedown for an early 2-0 lead. But that was all the hope the latter wrestler would have for this one.

Lee jumped right back, earning a takedown of his own to tie the lead and then gain it, 4-2, as he locked in that gator roll previously mentioned. Lee’s strength on the lower half of the body was unmatched from there, dominating Almaz Uulu when both got down onto the mat and quickly gathering four more points with a string of takedowns.

With just under a minute left in the first half, Lee continued to move from his takedowns into turns, demonstrating the sheer dominance he’s known for, ultimately earning the tech fall and ending this one in the blink of an eye, 12-2, as he advances to the semifinals later this morning.

Semifinals: Gulomjon Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) — 11 a.m. CT

Up next for the Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native comes Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, who strengthened his own path to the semifinals with comfortable wins of 11-4 over Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan in the first round and 12-5 over Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia in the second.

After winning gold at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games and silver at the 2022 Yasar Dogu Tournament, both in Turkey, Abdullaev earned his spot in this year’s Olympic Games upon a successful run through the 2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.