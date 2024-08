The third and final day of the Hinterland Music Festival took place at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

Several artists took the stage including Odie Leigh, Katy Kirby, Flipturn, The Japanese House, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Mt. Joy, ending with Noah Kahan as headliner. Minneapolis duo Koo Koo performed at Hinterkids stage.

The event saw its highest turnout in history this year, surpassing attendance records from previous years.