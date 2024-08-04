The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the Olympics | Brown advances in women’s 200-meter dash

The former Hawkeye sprinter won her heat on Sunday.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
August 4, 2024
Iowa+runner+Brittany+Brown+crosses+the+finish+line+in+the+womens+4+x+100+meter+relay+at+Drake+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+April+26%2C+2014.+Iowa+won+first+place+in+this+event.+%28The+Daily+Iowan%2FJoshua+Housing%29
Iowa runner Brittany Brown crosses the finish line in the women’s 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)

Former Hawkeye sprinter Brittany Brown earned her spot in the women’s 200-meter dash semifinal tomorrow upon winning the fifth heat of round one in the Paris Olympics today.

The Claremont, California, native by way of Iowa City for her collegiate track career finished the race in 22.38 seconds, winning heat five by just three-tenths of a second over Lanae-Tava Thomas of Jamaica, who finished the heat in second place and also advanced.

Brown, representing the U.S. now and as a silver medalist at the 2019 World Championships at Doha, Qatar, thus held the fourth-fastest time in the round, in total finishing behind:

  • Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. in 22.20 seconds in heat two
  • Favour Ofili of Nigeria in 22.24 seconds in heat six
  • Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain in 22.28 seconds in heat six

Brown thus avoids the repechage round tomorrow and will look to replicate her success in one of the three semifinal heats tomorrow at 1:45 p.m., 1:54 p.m., and 2:03 p.m. CT.

Back on the basketball court, Tomi Taiwo — who played for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2022 before transferring to TCU — and the Nigerian women’s basketball team will compete in the quarterfinals after today’s 79-70 win over Canada.

The win put Nigeria at 2-1 in Group B play, advancing to the elimination round and thus becoming the first African country — men’s or women’s — to do so in the Olympic sport.

But Taiwo has not seen much playing time with the team, today recording just one minute on the court and not attempting a single shot despite a turnover.

About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
