Day one of Hinterland Music Festival took place at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

The first performance was by Valencia Grace and several other artists took the stage after such as Debbii Dawson, Josiah and The Bonnevilles, The Last Dinner Party, Sam Barber, Hippo Campus, Orville Peck, ending with Hozier as headliner. Parking lots opened at 9:00am and festival gates opened at 1:00pm. The festival will continue through Sunday.