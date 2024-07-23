Dr. Daniel Larscheid Partners with Osteon Dental Lab for Cutting-Edge Denture Implants

Daniel Larscheid, a distinguished dentist renowned for his expertise in cosmetic, sedation, and implant dentistry, has announced an exciting new partnership with Osteon Dental Lab. This collaboration aims to enhance the dental experience for patients by providing cutting-edge denture implants that are both efficient and effective.

The Need for Advanced Denture Solutions

Denture implants have become an essential solution for patients suffering from tooth loss. Traditional dentures, while helpful, often come with challenges such as discomfort, slippage, and difficulty in chewing. Implant-supported dentures offer a revolutionary alternative, providing stability, comfort, and improved functionality.

The Osteon Dental Lab Advantage

Osteon Dental Lab is at the forefront of dental technology, specializing in the fabrication of high-quality dental prosthetics. Their state-of-the-art scanning and fabrication processes ensure precision and customization for each patient. By partnering with Osteon, Dr. Larscheid is able to offer his patients the best in dental implant technology.

Precision and Efficiency: The Scanning and Fabrication Process

One of the standout features of this partnership is the utilization of advanced scanning technology. The process begins with a detailed scan of the patient’s mouth, capturing every contour and detail with high accuracy. This digital impression is then used to design the custom denture, ensuring a perfect fit.

Osteon Dental Lab employs cutting-edge CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technology to fabricate the dentures. This method guarantees that each denture is crafted with precision, providing a seamless and comfortable fit. The result is a denture that feels more natural and functions better than traditional options.

Benefits of Implant-Supported Dentures

Implant-supported dentures offer numerous benefits over conventional dentures, including: