Who+has+the+most+rings+in+the+NBA

The National Basketball Association, NBA is the major professional basketball league in the United States of America. To back up the claim of their favorite basketball player being the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), lovers of the sport have always asked to know the hoopster with the most rings in the division. LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant are usually named as the greatest basketballers ever. Yet, several other legends played in the NBA and have even more league titles to their names. You’ll find out more about them in this article. Read on to know all the information you need about the NBA players with most rings.

How did the NBA Get Started?

The NBA was formerly regarded as the Basketball Association of America, BAA until 1949. The league started with just eleven teams with six from the Eastern division and five from the Western division. Today, the league has now grown to accommodate thirty teams, with twenty nine from North America and one from Canada.

The NBA stands out for its fast pace and unmatched excitement. Being one of the most entertaining leagues, gamblers are always intrigued to bet on the games. Besides, placing wagers on NBA matchups is considered to be even safer than some other sports. There are several wagering markets on NBA betting sites, with the Moneyline being the easiest and most basic available. However, Parlays, Over/Under, Point Spread, Futures, and Prop Bets are alternative options popularly wagered on. And with the right strategies, gamblers are sure to have fun betting on NBA games.

Players With Most Championship Rings

Just like every sport, it is the joy of athletes and clubs to win league titles. Surprisingly, the players with most championship rings might not be those you think of. Here are the 10 basketball players that have the most NBA championship titles.

Bill Russell

Playing in the center position, Bill Russell played for the Boston Celtics for 13 years. He led them to 12 finals and won 11 championship rings, making him the only NBA player with most league titles. The 1961/1962 stint was a special one for Bill, though. He had his highest career points per game and rebounds per game that season.

Sam Jones

Sam, who always mans his position as a shooting guard, played for the Boston Celtics for 12 seasons. He made an appearance in 11 finals throughout his 12-year career at the club. Ranking second, he has 10 league titles to boast of. He was so good at playing his position that peers and teammates nicknamed him “Mr. Clutch.” He had a fantastic playtime in the 1962/1963 season when he averaged 19.7 points per game.

Tom Heinsohn

Tom skillfully executed his position as a forward at the Boston Celtics for 9 seasons. He made it to the finals throughout his stints at the club, winning 8 NBA championships along the road.

The 1986 Hall of Famer was also known for his offensive skills and scoring ability on the court. In the 1961/1962 season, he averaged 22.1 points per game, marking one of his outstanding seasons.

K. C. Jones

Jones, one of the greatest defenders of the sport, played at Boston Celtics for 9 seasons. He won 8 NBA championships consecutively from 1959-1966. Throughout a career of 676 games, he managed to average 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Tom “Satch” Sanders

Tom had the whole of his career of 13 seasons at the Boston Celtics, clinching 8 NBA championships along the road. He played as a power forward until he retired in 1973. Scoring 8,766 points with 5,798 rebounds in a career total of 916 games means Satch averaged 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

John Havlicek

John played as both a small forward and also a shooting guard. He is widely recognized for his outstanding performance in big games. Having played 1270 matches for the Boston Celtics in 16 years, he averaged 20.8 as his highest point per game. He retired as the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Jim Loscutoff

As a small forward, Jim played his entire career at the Boston Celtics, winning the championships 7 times in 9 seasons. His pattern of play earned him the nickname “Jungle Jim”. Jim Loscutoff was also known for his rebounding skills, helping a lot in securing possession for his team. In his total career, Jim scored 3156 points in 511 games, averaging 6.2 points per game.

Frank Ramsey

Frank is one of the amazing NBA players who got to play with the Boston Celtics as a forward/guard for 9 seasons. At retirement, he boasted 7 championships to mark a legacy in the world of basketball. Ramsey totaled 623 games in the NBA, scoring 8378 points overall. He averaged 13.4 points per game.

Robert Horry

Robert “Big Shot Rob” is the only hoopster who can boast of having the most number of rings without playing for the Celtics. He won 7 championships to etch his name on the history book. Robert starred as a small forward/power forward for four different teams, including the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. He won the NBA championships with them all, except with Phoenix Sun.

Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy played in the NBA for 14 seasons, 13 at the Celtics and the last season with the Royals. He had excellent seasons at Celtics, where he won all the 6 championships he flaunts. Bob’s great passing skills ensured smooth teamwork for his club sides. He scored a total of 16,960 points in 924 games.

FAQ

What Active NBA Players Have the Most Rings?

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and LeBron James are the active players with most rings having won 4 championships each.

How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have?

LeBron James has 4 championship rings, having won the league titles with three different teams in the year 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020.

What NBA Team has the Most Rings?

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, both with 17 Championships, are tied as the teams that have the most rings in the history of the NBA.