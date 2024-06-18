14+Best+Places+to+Buy+Amazon+Return+Pallets+in+2024

Buyers can purchase products by the lot, pallet, or truckload, with the option to pick up their own merchandise or have it shipped. Liquidity Services, Inc. boasts prices that are up to 90% off commercial prices–so you know you’re getting a good deal.

5. American Liquidation Deals

Based on the East Coast, American Liquidation Deals offers liquidation pallets from marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to buyers like you. It’s simple to place an order on their website, filtering through products by niche, brand, or even their fun “mystery box” option.

American Liquidation Deals starts pricing at $199 for a pallet, with the option to either pick up paid merchandise yourself or have it swiftly shipped to you. American Liquidation Deals provides constant customer support through all stages of the buying process, including phone and email support. They offer very flexible payment methods, ranging from wire transfers to Zelle.

6. Select Liquidation

It should be said that Select Liquidation is not the best source for buying Amazon return pallets for smaller businesses or startups, as they only sell quantities of product by the truckload.

However, they are a reputable and trusted source for liquidation pallets within the USA, providing high-quality merchandise from brands like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others. Select Liquidation also provides products that have been returned, liquidated, or are simply overstock–so you can choose which value is best for your business. It’s also worth mentioning that Select Liquidation uniquely sells grocery merchandise as well as general product categories like home improvement, furniture, clothing, appliances, and more.

7. Pallet Liquidation Store

Featuring around-the-clock customer service by way of phone or email, Pallet Liquidation Store provides a comprehensive search function allowing buyers to filter by price, size of order (pallet or box), rating, popularity, newest inventory, and product category.

They frequently offer sales codes as well, so that is also something to be aware of! Pallet Liquidation Store offers customer support by phone or email during regular business hours, with an “order tracking” function on their website for ease of use and full transparency. Some of their most popular pallets include TV merchandise, Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools, and Apple products, including iPhones.

8. 888Lots

While 888Lots’ website might seem daunting at first glance, this is because of all of the subcategories for their product search function, including featured deals and sales. 888Lots is a fantastic platform for beginning business owners, with some products available for as low as $5.

Buyers can select from four options when putting an order together: small orders (less than 50 units), medium orders (between 50 and 200 units), large orders (above 200 orders), and truckloads. Product categories range from baby products to pet supplies and electronics. With up to 60% off on your first order, 888Lots provides seamless customer service by phone or email, whenever you need guidance or clarification.