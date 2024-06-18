14+Best+Places+to+Buy+Amazon+Return+Pallets+in+2024

Most savvy business retailers consider the best places to source their inventory at the highest value and the lowest price. One huge avenue for this is by way of Amazon return pallets, which feature returned merchandise from customers who thought twice about their orders.
In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about this mode of product sourcing, including the best place to buy Amazon return pallets, how much they generally cost, and whether this method is worth it.
What Are Amazon Return Pallets?
Sometimes also referred to as Amazon liquidation pallets, Amazon return pallets are made up of returned merchandise in a variety of conditions. Products range from clothing to books, furniture, electronics–and pretty much anything you can think of, other than perishable products.
You can always select from gently-used products, but some may have been damaged–so it’s worth it to find a reputable vendor of Amazon pallets if you’re looking to source products of reliable quality this way.
Top 14 Sites to Buy Amazon Return Pallets
Ultimately, the best place to buy Amazon return pallets is the place that offers the highest-value merchandise at the most attractive price. Only you know what’s best for your company goals, target audience, and financial constraints–so peruse this list of the best Amazon liquidation stores and make the right move for your company!
With the widest inventory in the United States, UpLiquidation is not only sure to have the products your customers crave, but at a high value as well. With stringent quality control measures in place, your orders will contain clear and accurate manifests with one of the fastest response times in the industry.
In fact, within 4-6 hours of placing an order, a representative of the UpLiquidation team will reach out to you regarding freight quotes and dispatching–so you are always in the know. Should you have any questions about the ordering process, including tracking your order, UpLiquidation offers comprehensive customer support via email, phone, and live chat. Since 2015, UpLiquidation has consistently been voted the Best Liquidation Company in the USA, and they provide over 15 years of experience in this developing industry.
2. B-Stock
Aligned with huge, recognizable brands like Home Depot, Target, Samsung, Walmart, Amazon, and other companies, B-Stock acts as a sales facilitator between product distributors and business owners like you. No order is too small to be considered! Their website features enticing product auctions that buyers can bid on, with estimated shipping pricing evaluated through a “binding shipping” model.
This means that buyers will pay the calculated shipping cost found on the live auction page; costs are what they are, and B-Stock does not handle shipping directly. Buyers can browse through live auctions through categories based on region, product niche, or both in order to align with the best possible fit for their needs.B-Stock prides itself on accurate, detailed manifests and product listings, prioritizing transparency with buyers prior to purchase.
3. Bulq
Notably, Bulq allows buyers to sort through their products in a variety of ways–including product condition. Subcategories include “new,” “like new,” “uninspected returns,” “used and working,” and “salvage.” Buyers can easily sift through niche products like apparel, home and garden, electronics, and more, seeking high-value merchandise at a desirable price.
With an inviting online platform, business owners can easily make a profile, saving potential prospects to a “watch list,” as well as placing and tracking orders. Bulq also provides phone, email, and live chat customer support.
4. Liquidity Services, Inc.
This online provider of liquidation pallets provides an advanced search experience for buyers looking to hone in on the “sweet spot” of products, conditions, prices, and locations that are all best for their business. Liquidity Services, Inc. is not only an Amazon liquidation store but also provides products from other trusted brands like Lowe’s, Overstock, Wayfair, Target, and more.
Buyers can purchase products by the lot, pallet, or truckload, with the option to pick up their own merchandise or have it shipped. Liquidity Services, Inc. boasts prices that are up to 90% off commercial prices–so you know you’re getting a good deal.
5. American Liquidation Deals
Based on the East Coast, American Liquidation Deals offers liquidation pallets from marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to buyers like you. It’s simple to place an order on their website, filtering through products by niche, brand, or even their fun “mystery box” option.
American Liquidation Deals starts pricing at $199 for a pallet, with the option to either pick up paid merchandise yourself or have it swiftly shipped to you. American Liquidation Deals provides constant customer support through all stages of the buying process, including phone and email support. They offer very flexible payment methods, ranging from wire transfers to Zelle.
6. Select Liquidation
It should be said that Select Liquidation is not the best source for buying Amazon return pallets for smaller businesses or startups, as they only sell quantities of product by the truckload.
However, they are a reputable and trusted source for liquidation pallets within the USA, providing high-quality merchandise from brands like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others. Select Liquidation also provides products that have been returned, liquidated, or are simply overstock–so you can choose which value is best for your business. It’s also worth mentioning that Select Liquidation uniquely sells grocery merchandise as well as general product categories like home improvement, furniture, clothing, appliances, and more.
7. Pallet Liquidation Store
Featuring around-the-clock customer service by way of phone or email, Pallet Liquidation Store provides a comprehensive search function allowing buyers to filter by price, size of order (pallet or box), rating, popularity, newest inventory, and product category.
They frequently offer sales codes as well, so that is also something to be aware of! Pallet Liquidation Store offers customer support by phone or email during regular business hours, with an “order tracking” function on their website for ease of use and full transparency. Some of their most popular pallets include TV merchandise, Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools, and Apple products, including iPhones.
8. 888Lots
While 888Lots’ website might seem daunting at first glance, this is because of all of the subcategories for their product search function, including featured deals and sales. 888Lots is a fantastic platform for beginning business owners, with some products available for as low as $5.
Buyers can select from four options when putting an order together: small orders (less than 50 units), medium orders (between 50 and 200 units), large orders (above 200 orders), and truckloads. Product categories range from baby products to pet supplies and electronics. With up to 60% off on your first order, 888Lots provides seamless customer service by phone or email, whenever you need guidance or clarification.
9. Direct Liquidation
With the option to shop by brand, product location, vendor, or merchandise niche, Direct Liquidation makes online bulk shopping a breeze with their free membership program.
Partnered with beloved brands like JC Penny, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Microsoft, Direct Liquidation provides buyers with products that have been returned, including salvaged, shelf pull products, and overstock merchandise. Endorsed by trusted sources like Forbes, Reuters, and Inc, Direct Liquidation provides a wide array of different products at prices that can’t be beat.
10. BlueLots
BlueLots’ website is incredibly user-friendly, featuring a simple and easily navigable search function allowing buyers to filter products by category and condition. You can also filter by live auction or instantaneous purchases, with an online platform for placing and tracking orders.
While BlueLots does not offer the largest inventory of all of these platforms, it does niche down to categories like sporting goods, home and garden, clothing, and electronics.
11. Quicklotz
Buyers can place bids on 24-hour auctions or sift through products that are ready to purchase at the moment with Quicklotz. While this platform does accommodate an array of different order sizes (from boxes to pallets to truckloads), it should be said that only their box-sized orders come with manifests, which is a significant turn-off for some buyers.
Depending on your sense of fun, however, and your sense of risk, this could be a great way to snag items that surprise you with their value for the price. Quicklotz has been featured on sources like Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Inc. 5000, and other reputable business-related platforms for having some of the best deals in the industry. Quicklotz offers phone and email support for shoppers.
12. American Pallet Liquidators, Inc.
With locations in Kentucky and Indiana, American Pallet Liquidators, Inc. receives up to 15 truckloads of fresh product each day–so their inventory is always moving at a healthy clip. With pallet prices starting as low as $99, buyers have the option to purchase orders by the pallet or truckload, with the understanding that their product will be held for up to one week for free, as a courtesy, if they wish.
Offering strong customer service, American Pallet Liquidators provides email and phone communication for guidance, order support, tracking, and more. Buyers can either pick up their products in person or reach out to support for a shipping estimate.
13. LiquidationLand
Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Liquidation Land sells a variety of products from reputable sources like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, and, of course, Amazon. Buyers have the option to purchase products by the pallet or box, with a delightful $25 off your first pallet with their business.
Liquidation Land is a bit unique in their shopping experience in that they request that you contact them for pricing and product availability. They provide online live chat, phone, and email support as well.
14. ViaTrading
With over $8 billion in retail value delivered, Via Trading provides buyers with a simple online platform for browsing wares, placing payments, and tracking order progress. With no order minimums, Via Trading is accessible to businesses of all sizes with a wide array of products ranging from bicycles to cosmetics, electronics, tools, and more.
Their website also highlights new arrivals for industry-leading products, as well as a litany of opportunities to save money, including their bulk discount or “on sale” categories. Buyers can also easily wade through various product conditions to find the best fit for their business–from refurbished merchandise to new overstock.
Where to Buy an Amazon Returns Liquidation Pallet?
It’s quite simple to buy Amazon return pallets online. However, the internet is awash with lower-quality options, so make sure you do a little bit of preemptive digging to ensure that you’re working with a trustworthy vendor. In our list, UpLiquidation is the best and most trusted choice to get Amazon return pallets.
Are Amazon Return Pallets Worth It?
Of course, the answer to this question depends on your perspective as well as your ability to see value in products–and effectively sell them! However, if margins between 15%-30% seem palatable to you, you might be in the right line of work. For reference, the average retail margin is between 3%-8.4%.
How Much Are Amazon Return Pallets?
While prices will vary based on the contents, most Amazon return pallets will run anywhere from $100 to $5,000–though some do run as high as $10,000. It’s important to distinguish vendors that include pallet manifests from those which sell their pallets “blind” (or without a manifest) so you can have a better idea of the value of the contents.
If you do the appropriate market research in terms of valuing and pricing the incoming products, it’s possible to make quite a lucrative living reselling these items to more eager buyers! By and large, however, prices will vary most in terms of the size of the pallet, the contents, and the provider. Oftentimes, you get what you pay for–so dig deeply before purchasing an Amazon liquidation pallet so you know you’ll be purchasing products worth reselling.
Another factor to consider is shipping concerns. Some liquidation pallet vendors will offer complimentary shipping on bulk orders–but primarily, the cost of shipping will depend on the dimensions of the order, distance from the warehouse to your location, and weight. Generally, this runs between $50-$100 per pallet, on top of the cost of the merchandise itself.
By now, you should know that the best place to buy Amazon return pallets is the platform that offers the best value products at the best price–with the highest level of transparency. Consider factors like shipping expenses or whether or not you will be able to pick the product up yourself, as well as the desired merchandise condition.
This can best be gleaned by digging into the market research of what your customers want–and the prices they are willing to pay. You may be surprised by which of these Amazon return pallet distributors are closest to you, offering the lowest shipping rates and the products you know your customers will likely love from successful brands across America.