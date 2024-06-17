6 Non-Boring Books To Read This Summer

And this is not all the romantic stories that intertwine in the City of Light, where a luxurious dinner ball takes place once a year.

“Our Souls at Night” by Kent Haruf

A fiction book that can be read in one gulp. Widow Eddie Moore unexpectedly invites her neighbor Louis Waters to spend the night with her so that they can talk. However, the decision of the elderly people to stay together causes opposing opinions among the people around them. Nevertheless, the couple defend their right to be happy to the end.

“Inga” by Scott Ferris

The publication will especially appeal to those who are interested in the details of the lives of famous people. Especially when the multifaceted and complicated biography of the main character guarantees a fascinating plot of the book.

Inga Arvad deserves no less attention than all the men behind her. She was an actress, journalist, Miss Denmark and John F. Kennedy’s “greatest love” who attracted the attention of the FBI for suspected espionage.

“The DNA of Personality” by David Brooks

The book by the famous American journalist reminds us of important ethical principles, spirituality, and morality, something that contemporaries often forget in the pursuit of innovation.

“The DNA of Personality shows how some people managed to pave the way for a strong character and become worthy individuals. Their stories help the reader to know themselves, to find spiritual harmony and happiness.