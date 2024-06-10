Top 3 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views (Real and Safe)

Making a name for yourself on TikTok means finding a way to stand out among 1.1 million creators. Something that starts with getting as many eyes as you can on your TikTok videos and making the right impression on other users. And that’s precisely why so many people buy TikTok views for their content.

It’s been a common tactic among TikTokers from day one but has really come into its own as the platform has grown. You gain more exposure and genuine engagement by purchasing TikTok views fast. It’s a strategy that can be massively effective, but it’s vital to ensure you get 100% legit TikTok views from real users.

For anyone looking to fast-track their TikTok growth, we’ve tracked down the three best sites to buy TikTok views for all types of content. All with proven track records for quality, reliability, and getting the job done at the right price.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views

🥇 1. Media Mister – Best Site to Buy Real TikTok Views

Leading the pack, Media Mister excels for its total commitment to quality above everything else. By a clear margin, this is the best site to buy real TikTok views from active users. They offer an organic TikTok growth service that’s designed to set you up with engaged, valuable social media followers of the highest quality. No bots, no inactive accounts, no excuses – just real people who check out what you have posted and support your growth.

Other than this, you get a generous 60-day refill guarantee, which means you’re covered if any early drops occur. Better yet, there’s a 30-day refund guarantee in place, so there’s zero risk of being left out of pocket. They’ve been in the game for more than 12 years and have earned the backing of countless online publications, including The Times-Standard, Euro Weekly, and The Tribune.

In addition to views, you can pick up TikTok Followers, Likes, Comments, and Shares to give your whole TikTok game a boost. Which again comes exclusively from authentic TikTok users – real social proof from real people. Put together your own custom engagement package from scratch, and watch Media Mister work their magic – a top performer with an unbeatable track record.

Pricing

Excellent value for money across the board – their popular package of 25,000 Video Views costs just $48.00, or you can aim for the big time with 1 Million Video Views for just $799.

Delivery Time

It depends on how many you order—for larger packages, it can take anywhere from a couple of working days to a few weeks.

Pros

The best there is for 100% real views – no fake accounts.

An extensive 60-day retention warranty is included as standard.

Your investment is covered by a 30-day refund guarantee.

A broad range of TikTok services and customization options.

Quality customer support is available via live chat.

Cons

Telephone communication is not available.

Summary of Customer Reviews

Media Mister has received thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers, mostly praising the consistent quality of the services they deliver. They’re also highly rated on external review portals like Sitejabber and Reviews.io.

🥈 2. GetAFollower – Best Site to Buy Targeted TikTok Views

Our next recommendation is GetAFollower – an excellent choice if you’re looking to reach a specific localized audience with your content. Offering a seriously diverse range of country-targeted TikTok views, this is the best place for purchasing targeted TikTok views from around the world. From the UK to Australia to the USA, you can pinpoint your engagement strategy to more than 60 major TikTok markets.

Whatever option you go for, you get genuine TikTok views from real people, a delivery process that begins instantly after you place your order, and responsive customer support if there’s anything you need along the way.

There’s also a solid range of different types of views to choose from Video Views, Story Views, and even Live Stream Views in real-time. If you produce a diverse range of content, it makes sense to diversify the views you buy – and these guys can make it happen.

Also great is the broad range of package options up for grabs – anything from a few hundred views to tens of thousands. This means that whether you’re looking to get your new channel off to a strong start or already creating on a pro level, they’ve got you covered.

Pricing

No shortage of great options to choose from – 2,500 Views from the USA can be yours for $22.00, or you can go for 10,000 Views from the UK for just $75.00.

Delivery Time

GetAFollower’s delivery times start from just 24 hours, and they use a ‘drip feed’ method to ensure the whole thing looks organic, never forced.

Pros

Guaranteed active TikTok views from real people.

The best seller for geo-targeted TikTok engagement.

Views on sale for all types of TikTok content and Live Streams.

Delivery begins instantly after order confirmation is received.

Helpful customer support is available throughout the process.

Cons

You can’t contact their support team outside local business hours.

Summary of Customer Reviews

GetAFollower’s targeted views for TikTok are rated as the best in the business, and they’ve also received a ton of positive feedback for how fast they roll out orders. This is a great option if you’re looking to get the job done quickly.

🥉 3. Buy Real Media – Best Site to Buy Cheap TikTok Views

Last up, Buy Real Media has become a byword on the scene for unbeatable value for money. Shop around, and you’ll quickly find that it is the cheapest place to buy TikTok views if you’re not willing to compromise on quality. They’ve got a long list of package options up for grabs starting from less than $5.00, yet they still promise you’ll get nothing but real views from active users of the TikTok community.

Buy Real Media keeps things simple with a user-friendly website, SSL Encrypted transactions, and multiple payment options supported (everything from cards to crypto to PayPal). If you’re new to the whole thing, you can learn how paid social proof works in their guides, tutorials and FAQs. And you can always reach out to them with a single click via live chat anytime.

Best of all, Buy Real Media’s service range covers all major social media platforms and niche networks worldwide. This means you can fast-track your entire social media marketing strategy in one place with a bespoke order that combines (literally) everything you need. When you see for yourself just how cheap everything is, it’s hard not to be impressed with how Buy Real Media does business.

Pricing

The cheapest prices you’ll find – 5,000 TikTok Video Views will cost you just $12.00. A package of 1,000 is up for grabs at $3.00, or you can try them out with 500 Views for as little as $2.00.

Delivery Time

Buy Real Media quotes full package delivery times ranging from 2 to 20 working days, depending on the size and complexity of the package ordered.

Pros

They can’t be beaten on rock-bottom pricing.

All views are sourced from real people with active TikTok accounts.

Quick and easy purchase process with secure payments.

Helpful resources and guides to support new buyers.

A full money-back guarantee is included on all orders as standard.

Cons

No Free Trials.

Summary of Customer Reviews

It’s not surprising that those low prices keep buyers coming back for more. But Buy Real Media has also earned widespread acclaim for the overall quality of its TikTok growth services and for making it easy to get the job done.

How We Ranked These Sites as the Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views?

If you buy views on TikTok at random, you’re taking a big risk. Not all sellers are doing things the right way, and it’s you who stands to lose out if you’re handed a bum deal.

Whether you’re out to buy 100 video views or a cool million, you need to take some things into account before you order. Make sure the following boxes and ticked, and you’ll know you’re looking at a safe bet:

Views’ Authenticity

The only views worth buying are real views, period. This means active TikTok users, checking out your content in the normal way. Authentic views influence TikTok’s algorithm, drive genuine engagement, and help you get ahead. Fake views do none of this.

Affordable Prices

What matters here is value for money – ensuring you get decent results for the price you pay. You’ll always find a cheaper seller, but you need to ask yourself – what are you actually getting out of the deal? The answer should be real, engaging, effective views from real people – whatever price you pay.

Money Back Guarantee

If there’s a refund guarantee in place, there’s no real risk of being left out of pocket. More than that, it’s a vital indicator of the seller’s confidence and professionalism. It shows they know their services are legit and believe in their ability to deliver them.

Support for Customers

You might not need it, but knowing there’s a solid support team behind you the whole way is always reassuring. And again, it’s a mark of respect and professionalism to support the customer’s journey. If there’s no customer support system in place, you’re on your own.

Based on each of these criteria, we chose Media Mister, GetAFollower, and Buy Real Media as the three best places to purchase real TikTok views in 2024.

Why Should You Buy TikTok Views?

When you see a high view count, it catches your eye for all the right reasons. Beyond the numbers, real views from active TikTok users can support your channel in the following ways:

Increases Your Post Visibility

The TikTok algorithm rewards engagement, which means that when you buy views, you step up your TikTok visibility in a big way. The more views you get, the higher you climb, and the better your chances of making it to the “For You” page.

Boost Your Engagement Rate

A TikTok video with a lot of views is always more attractive than a video with fewer views. You see it’s popular, you check it out, and you engage with it organically. Buying views can be a great way to fast-track this process, boosting your organic engagement rate in no time.

Build Authority for Your Posts

Likewise, views are also an indicator of quality, value, and authority. The more views you buy, the more your credibility grows as people see how popular your content is. At this point, your voice becomes louder, and your content is trusted by more people.

Save Time and Effort

Importantly, buying views can save you a lot of time and effort. You can accelerate your organic growth and drive engagement with ease, giving you more time to invest in the content you create. Let your paid views handle the legwork while you focus on doing what you do best.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying TikTok Views

Is Purchasing TikTok Views Safe?

Totally safe if the views you get are legit. TikTok’s user agreement does not prohibit paying real people to watch your videos. By contrast, fake views from bots are against the rules.

Which is the Best Site to Buy TikTok Views?

Media Mister is the best site to buy real TikTok views. It’s the only place where genuine views can deliver the same benefits as organic views. Quality matters most, and that’s what they do best.

Final Thoughts

If you’re putting out amazing content on TikTok, it simply makes sense to ensure it gets seen. This is exactly what you can do with a package of paid views, giving you the kind of visibility, exposure, and image boost you need to get ahead. Media Mister continues to top the table as the best place to head for 100% authentic views right now. But you’ll also pick up a solid deal from Buy Real Media or GetAFollower, so they’re worth checking out, too.

Just remember that all the views in the world can’t compensate for generic or mediocre content. They can help get you seen and heard, but your success (or otherwise) will always be determined by the content you create.