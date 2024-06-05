Copa America 2024: A Spectacle of South American Football Grandeur

The Basics

For the uninitiated, the Copa America is the crown jewel of South American football, a tournament steeped in history and tradition. Organized by CONMEBOL (Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), the governing body of South American football, this prestigious event has captivated audiences since its inception in 1916. The 2024 edition promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with 16 of the region’s finest national teams vying for the coveted championship.

The Teams and Venues

This year’s tournament will feature a star-studded lineup, including the top four teams from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia. The remaining teams will be determined through a rigorous qualification process, ensuring that only the best of the best earn their place on this illustrious stage.

In a historic first, the Copa America 2024 will be hosted in the United States and Canada, bringing the electrifying atmosphere of South American football to the heart of North America. Nine world-class venues across six cities in the United States and three in Canada will play host to the action, offering fans from around the globe an opportunity to witness the drama unfold firsthand.