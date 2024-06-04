What are React Native Services, and How Do They Skyrocket App Development?

Creating a custom mobile app comes with a host of challenges. Company owners frequently get staggered by the never-ending array of choices involved in app development – choosing the right features, designing the perfect UX/UI, navigating the intricate technical requirements, and the list goes on and on…

However, some decisions help to simplify and cheapen app development. In this article, we’ll dive into how React Native app development services can be helpful for business owners planning to create a bespoke app.

What is React Native?

React Native is a framework for developing cross-platform apps. Apart from native development, cross-platform software building is aimed at simplifying the workscope by sharing a codebase for several platforms. In the case of RN, it’s targeted at iOS and Android devices.

Advantages of React Native for app development

React Native’s strengths can be grouped into three categories: cost, development duration, and simplicity of app building.

1. Benefits regarding price

Single codebase. You can write one codebase for both iOS and Android, reducing the need for separate teams and lowering labour costs.

You can write one codebase for both iOS and Android, reducing the need for separate teams and lowering labour costs. Code reusability. IT specialists reuse up to 90% of the code across platforms for maintenance and updates.

IT specialists reuse up to 90% of the code across platforms for maintenance and updates. Open-source framework. The absence of licensing fees and access to a vast library of free components contribute to React Native development cost-effectiveness.

The absence of licensing fees and access to a vast library of free components contribute to React Native development cost-effectiveness. Streamlined updates. You can efficiently deploy updates across platforms with a shared codebase.

2. Strong sides regarding the duration of development