Photos: Men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 86-77, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes entered the game with a record of 8-6, while the Scarlet Knights entered with an 8-5 record.

The Hawkeyes had 4 players with double-digit points, Payton Sanford led with 24 points, Ben Krikke had 19, and Tony Perkins and Owen Freeman had 15 points. The Scarlet Knights’ lead scorer was Mawot Mag with 24 points.

Ben Krikke tallied up 10 rebounds getting himself a double-double with points and rebounds for the game. Mawot Mag for the Scarlet Knights also had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 24 points.

Iowa will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Friday, Jan. 12, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.