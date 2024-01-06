The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Byline photo of Carly Schrum
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
January 6, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 86-77, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. 

The Hawkeyes entered the game with a record of 8-6, while the Scarlet Knights entered with an 8-5 record. 

The Hawkeyes had 4 players with double-digit points, Payton Sanford led with 24 points, Ben Krikke had 19, and Tony Perkins and Owen Freeman had 15 points. The Scarlet Knights’ lead scorer was Mawot Mag with 24 points. 

Ben Krikke tallied up 10 rebounds getting himself a double-double with points and rebounds for the game. Mawot Mag for the Scarlet Knights also had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 24 points. 

Iowa will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Friday, Jan. 12, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

9A7A0779
Gallery21 Photos
Carly_Schrum
Iowa Guard Tony Perkins dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77. Perkins had 15 points during the game.

