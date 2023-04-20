Photos: Matt Walsh visits the University of Iowa

Dozens of protesters gathered in Hubbard Green Park at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 19, to protest the University of Iowa’s decision to allow the Young Americans for Freedom to host anti-trans conservative commentator Matt Walsh. This lecture followed a screening of his documentary film “What is a Woman?” which was held at the Iowa Memorial Union.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of the IMU to attend Walsh’s lecture.

Protesters lined the walls leading to the main lounge as Walsh supporters filed in. There were approximately over 500 people in attendance.

Matt Walsh took the stage around 7 p.m. and talked about his personal life and beliefs. “The gender ideology, this is a hill worth defending – a hill worth dying on because the the hill of basic fundamental truth,” Walsh said.

Spectators were allowed to speak to Walsh during the question-and-answer portion of the lecture.

After the lecture, protesters gathered at the intersection of Jefferson Street and North Madison Street, blocking occupied vehicles as they made their way east on Jefferson. Police rerouted traffic and the Iowa Beer Band performed while Walsh supporters dispersed.