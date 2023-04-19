Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley

The Iowa Hawkeye Baseball Team defeated the Bradley Braves, 6-1, at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes recorded 10 hits and held the Braves to three hits in nine innings of play.

Iowa first basemen Brennan Dorighi and third basemen Raider Tello hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning. Iowa’s pitching staff combined for a total of nine strikeouts, including three strikeouts from pitcher Luke Llewellyn in the top of the ninth inning.

Iowa will improve their record to 26-10 and will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday at 6:05 pm.