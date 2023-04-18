Photos: Kick ’em off campus: Chalk-A-Ganza

University of Iowa students gathered at the University of Iowa Pentacrest in Iowa City for the Kick ’em off campus: Chalk-A-Ganza event on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The event was held in support of the transgender community leading up to right-wing political commentator, Matt Walsh, arriving on campus to deliver a speech at the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday.

Many students are upset with the school’s decision to host Walsh, citing that his anti-trans rhetoric encourages violence toward their community.