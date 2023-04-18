Photos: Kick ’em off campus: Chalk-A-Ganza

Avi Lapchick, Photojournlist
April 18, 2023

University of Iowa students gathered at the University of Iowa Pentacrest in Iowa City for the Kick ’em off campus: Chalk-A-Ganza event on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The event was held in support of the transgender community leading up to right-wing political commentator, Matt Walsh, arriving on campus to deliver a speech at the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday.

Many students are upset with the school’s decision to host Walsh, citing that his anti-trans rhetoric encourages violence toward their community.

University of Iowa students write with chalk on the Pentacrest in support of the transgender community on Monday evening, April 17, 2023. The event took place two days before political commentator Matt Walsh is set to arrive to Iowa’s campus.
