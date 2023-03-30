Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Final Four
The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night in Dallas.
March 30, 2023
The Hawkeyes will take on the top team in the nation in the Final Four on Friday night.
Iowa women’s basketball and South Carolina will match up at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 8:30 p.m., following the Virginia Tech-LSU game.
And the matchup will be a tale of two teams: Iowa has the nation’s best offense with 87.6 points per game, while South Carolina has the best defense, allowing 51.1 points per game.
The winner will go on to the national championship game on Sunday.
Matchup: Iowa (30-6) vs. South Carolina (36-0)
Scheduled game time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: American Airlines Center
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Holly Rowe
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Sirius XM, Westwood One
