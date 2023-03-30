Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Final Four

The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night in Dallas.

Iowa players Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano interact during a 2023 NCAA Final Four press conferences and open practices at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Hawkeyes will take on the top team in the nation in the Final Four on Friday night.

Iowa women’s basketball and South Carolina will match up at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 8:30 p.m., following the Virginia Tech-LSU game.

And the matchup will be a tale of two teams: Iowa has the nation’s best offense with 87.6 points per game, while South Carolina has the best defense, allowing 51.1 points per game.

The winner will go on to the national championship game on Sunday.

Matchup: Iowa (30-6) vs. South Carolina (36-0)

Scheduled game time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Holly Rowe

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Sirius XM, Westwood One

Stories from the tournament so far:

Award season: Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark wins Associated Press National Player of the Year, Wade Trophy

Matching up: ‘People have to really pick their poison’: South Carolina women’s basketball scouts Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, starting five

Notebook: Sharon Goodman earns Elite 90 Award, Dawn Staley emphasizes star power