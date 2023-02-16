College GameDay coming to Iowa City for Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana

The ESPN show will air from the Craver-Hawkeye Arena floor for the first time ever on Feb. 26 from 10-11 a.m.

Iowa’s women’s basketball team huddles during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 91-61.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time ever on Feb. 26, airing from Mediacom Court from 10-11 a.m. ahead of Iowa women’s basketball’s game against No. 2 Indiana.

“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” head coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages.”

Iowa’s game against Indiana could have major Big Ten regular-season title implications. Indiana is at the top of the conference with a 14-1 record, while Iowa is 1.5 games back at 13-2.

Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, and Holly Rowe will be commentators for the hour-long show, and Elle Duncan will host.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. for ticketed fans to watch GameDay live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans are required to fill in sections AA-B first for the show. Fans may exit and reenter the arena with the same ticket for the game following the show.

The game, which will tip off at 1 p.m. and air on ESPN, is already sold out. The Iowa ticket office said it is expected high demand, along with fraudulent ticket activity, for the game. The ticket office will only be able to provide support for tickets purchased officially through Iowa Athletics.