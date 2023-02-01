Iowa women’s basketball guard Molly Davis stepping up ahead of contest against Maryland

The senior will likely start her third straight came when the No. 6 Hawkeyes take on the No. 8 Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.

Iowa guard Molly Davis dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Davis earned three assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 87-64.

Nine months into the program, Iowa women’s basketball senior guard Molly Davis said she is still learning something new every day.

Davis transferred to Iowa from Central Michigan, where she started every game she participated in for three seasons. She averaged 18.6 points per game for the Chippewas in 2021-22 before transferring to the Hawkeyes.

Despite her starting experience, the first-team All-MAC guard knew she was coming to the Hawkeyes mainly to back up point guard Caitlin Clark.

But Davis has worked her way into the starting lineup for the Hawkeyes, starting the last two contests — including Iowa’s win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 23.

While she’s adjusting to the caliber of starting top-10 Power Five games, Davis said her teammates have helped her every step of the way.

“I think I have a little bit of experience just playing college basketball for the past three years,” Davis said. “So, I had some conference games, obviously not to this level, but, you know, I’m just taking it step by step. And every day, I feel like I’m just learning something new. My teammates have been great at helping me out and trying to adjust because it’s obviously a different level of play.”

This season, Davis is averaging 4.5 points per game and is shooting 48 percent from the field.

Davis will likely get her third consecutive start on Thursday when No. 6 Iowa takes on No. 8 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes moved to a four-guard starting lineup — Davis, Clark, senior Kate Martin, and senior Gabbie Marshall — to supplement center Monika Czinano after forward McKenna Warnock injured her ribs against Michigan State on Jan. 18.

Head coach Bluder said Warnock is day-to-day, and she hasn’t practiced since her injury. However, Bluder didn’t rule Warnock out for Iowa’s game on Thursday.

“I don’t have an update yet, I wish I did,” Bluder said. “We have practice today, she hasn’t practiced yet. I really don’t know what [Thursday] holds … I’m not sure if she’ll be able to play or what percentage that she will be if she does play.”

Iowa’s game against Maryland is the start of a string of top-10 games for the Hawkeyes in the final month of the regular season. The Hawkeyes will take on both the No. 8 Terrapins and the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers twice.

Iowa will play Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday and in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 21. The Hawkeyes will travel to the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, on Feb. 9 and host them in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 26.

“We know how hard it is to win on the road in the conference, so these games at home are very, very important,” Bluder said.

Iowa, Indiana, and Maryland currently take up the top three spots in the Big Ten standings. Indiana leads the Big Ten with a 10-1 record, while Iowa is half a game behind at 9-1. Maryland, which has losses to Indiana and Nebraska, comes up third at 9-2.