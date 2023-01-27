UFC signs Iowa women’s wrestler Bella Mir to name, image, and likeness contract

Mir is the first athlete to sign an NIL contract with the mixed martial arts organization.

Bella Mir is introduced before wrestling at 155 pounds in the finals during the Soldier Salute college wrestling tournament, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Iowa women’s wrestler Bella Mir is the first name, image, and likeness ambassador for UFC, the mixed martial arts organization announced Friday.

Mir, a Las Vegas native, has dabbled in MMA fighting, making her professional debut on Oct. 10, 2020. She has a 3-0 record as an MMA fighter and was the 2022 Female Fighter of the Year.

“I’m super grateful and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to [UFC President Dana White] and UFC for giving me this opportunity,” Mir said in a statement. “I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

Mir won state wrestling championships in all four years of her prep career at Centennial High School, and she ranked sixth nationally at 144 pounds.

She is also the daughter of two-time UFC champion Frank Mir.

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” White said. “She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”