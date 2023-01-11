Iowa men’s wrestling set to host Northwestern

The No. 2 Hawkeyes take on the No. 11 Wildcats on Friday at 8:05 p.m.

Iowa’s No. 9 149-pound Max Murin celebrates a win over Illinois’ 149-pound Kevon Davenport during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Murin defeated Davenport by fall in three minutes and 34 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini, 25-19.

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will host No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The dual will be televised live on ESPNU with Shawn Kenney and Rock Harrison on the call.

Friday’s matchup marks the 300th dual held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which has led the NCAA in attendance in each of the last 15 seasons.

Iowa is 9-0 overall this year and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with wins over Illinois and Purdue. Northwestern is 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the conference, with an 18-11 victory against then-No. 9 Minnesota on Jan. 7.

RELATED: Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette

Iowa has won the last 14 meetings against Northwestern including a 33-6 beatdown in Evanston, Illinois, last season.

Friday’s probable lineups include seven ranked matchups with three top-10 bouts at 125, 149, and 285 pounds, respectively. Iowa’s 141-pound two-time Pac-12 champion transfer Real Woods and 197-pound four-time All-American Jacob Warner, are not listed on the probable bout sheet.

Hawkeye senior Drew Bennett and junior Zach Glazier are expected to fill in for Woods and Warner, respectively. Bennett is 7-5 on the season while Glazier is 5-1 and placed third at the inaugural Soldier Salute on Dec. 29-30, 2022.

Iowa’s top-ranked 125-pounder Spencer Lee will have a tough test on Friday.

The three-time national champion is projected to face Northwestern’s third-ranked Michael DeAugustino, who finished fourth at the NCAA Championships in 2021-22.

DeAugustino is 1-1 on the season, with his lone loss coming from a double forfeit against Minnesota in the 125-pound match.

Lee earned Big Ten Co-wrestler of the Week on Jan. 11 after two first-period falls against Illinois’ Maximo Renteria and Purdue’s ninth-ranked Matt Ramos. Lee battled back from an 8-1 deficit against Ramos before pinning him in 2:54 for his fourth fall of the season.

Iowa’s fourth-ranked 149-pounder Max Murin is expected to face Northwestern’s fifth-ranked Yahya Thomas, who is riding a nine-match win streak.

Murin is 2-0 against Thomas, posting a 4-3 victory in last season’s dual meet and a 6-5 decision at the Big Ten Championships.

Murin, who placed third at the conference championships last year and has yet to win an individual NCAA Championship for the Hawkeyes, has focused on quickening his pace and scoring more points this season.

“I didn’t like how my season ended, so I was just like, ‘Screw it, I’m gonna throw that all aside and get better at wrestling and score as many points as I can and keep my pace super high,’” Murin said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Murin has seen his work pay off on the mat so far this season, earning a career-high nine bonus-point victories in 13 matches, including a career-high four pins and three tech falls.

“I think when [Murin] keeps it fast and there’s some pizazz in his wrestling, he’s pretty good,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said on Tuesday. “He’s very similar to [former Iowa wrestler and four-time All-American] Brandon Sorenson. No maintenance, no drama, just go out and do your job.”

The third top-ten matchup on Friday will come in the heavyweight bout, featuring Iowa’s third-ranked Tony Cassioppi and Northwestern’s fourth-ranked Lucas Davison.

RELATED: Tony Cassioppi propels Iowa men’s wrestling over Illinois in Big Ten opener

Cassioppi is 1-0 all-time against Davison, winning, 7-3, in last season’s dual. Cassioppi is riding a 14-match win streak with a career-high nine falls into Friday.

A win on Friday would mark Iowa’s 13th consecutive dual meet victory.