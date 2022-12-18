Photos: Iowa basketball vs. Southeast Missouri State

Iowa defeated Southeast Missouri State, 106-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Filip Rebraca, the top scorer of the Hawkeyes, sank 12 out of 13 field goals for 30 points as his career-high, with 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while another starter, Patrick McCaffery, knocked down 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Payton Sandfort came off the bench tonight and dropped 24 points as his career-best and 7 rebounds.

Iowa forward Kris Murray sat out for his third consecutive game with an injury.

The Hawkeyes face Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.