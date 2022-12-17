Iowa football defensive back Kaevon Merriweather to forego Music City Bowl, prepare for NFL Draft

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather celebrates a safety during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa defensive back Keavon Merriweather announced Tuesday he will not play in the upcoming Music City Bowl, but will instead prepare for the NFL Draft.

“Proverbs 3:5-6- “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding,” Merriweather Tweeted along with a photo of a letter announcing his decision. “In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 – “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” pic.twitter.com/lEF6cWvTuT — Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) December 17, 2022

In his fifth year in the program, Merriweather racked up 47 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The Belleville, Michigan, started all 12 games this season for the Hawkeyes,

RELATED: Tracking which Iowa, Kentucky football players won’t compete in the Music City Bowl

After just two years of high school football, Merriweather played nine games his freshman season at Iowa, redshirted his second year, and was a regular presence in the defensive backfield in each of his final three seasons in Iowa City.

RELATED: How Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather went from a basketball recruit to a Power Five safety

Merriweather earned second-team All-America honors this season.