UI Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center announces partnership with Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance

University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center announced that they have joined the Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance to improve clinical care and the outcomes of patients with cancer.

The Precision Oncology Alliance is made up of various cancer centers throughout the world that work together to further precision oncology research and “establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients,” according to its website.

Caris Life Sciences founded the Precision Oncology Alliance and is a molecular science company that provides patients and oncologists with dependable molecular information in order to improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The alliance brings together a network of physicians and oncologists around the world that can work together to advance the “integration of molecular profiling into cancer care”.

It consists of 74 cancer and academic institutions. These institutions are provided access to a research database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris, according to the website.

In the announcement, staff at the UI Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center stated they are excited to work with this large community of cancer centers.

“We are excited about joining forces with experts from around the country as members of this important alliance that is based on the understanding that progress in cancer research is accelerated when we work together,” George Weiner, director of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in the announcement.