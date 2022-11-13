Chair of UI Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology steps down

John Buatti recently announced he will leave his position as chair and departmental executive officer of the department of radiation oncology.

John Buatti, chair and departmental executive officer of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology, announced that he will step down from his long-standing position.

The UI will conduct a national search to find a replacement for Buatti. He will continue to serve as department chair until his successor is confirmed. More information on the search will be released at a later date.

Despite leaving his position as a chair and departmental executive officer, Buatti will remain a faculty member at the UI through research and educational activities.

Buatti came to Iowa in 1999 as a professor and vice chair of the department of radiology and leader of the department of radiation oncology division. He was appointed as department chair when the department of radiation oncology was established in 2001.

In 2005, Buatti established the UI’s first Center for Excellence in Image-Guided Radiation Therapy with state-of-the-art image and treatment machines.

As chair and departmental executive officer, Buatti wrote over 250 peer-reviewed papers, served on search committees and work groups, and pursued various research projects.

After resigning from the department head, Buatti will continue his research at the university on the treatment of cranial malignancies and the improvement of imaging in cancer therapy. He maintains an active NCI-funded research program on quantitative imaging and clinical translational research.