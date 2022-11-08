Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday.

During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes drew 24 fouls compared to the Jaguars’ 13.

Hannah Stuelke, who played14 minutes and 27 seconds, scored 10 points.

Iowa returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play Evansville on Thursday, Nov. 11.