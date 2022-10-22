Alex Padilla in at quarterback for Iowa football
The junior from Colorado was inserted into the game in relief of senior Spencer Petras, who turned the ball over three times in the first half.
October 22, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Alex Padilla has entered Iowa football’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. He is relieving senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who turned the ball over three times in the first half.
In his first two offensive series, Padilla committed two turnovers. He fumbled his first snap of the game and Ohio State recovered. Padilla then threw an interception at his own 15-yard line.
Padilla came into the game at the start of the third quarter. He played in six games last year, starting three while Petras was injured.
In games where Padilla played at least two quarters, Iowa was 4-0.