Hawks in the NFL | Week 6

Former Hawkeye Josh Jackson held an All-Pro wide receiver to one catch for six yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-18 win on Sunday.

Several former Hawkeye football players had solid outings in the NFL’s Week 6 slate.

Ravens safety Geno Stone and Giants rookie Dane Belton had six tackles apiece on opposite sides of New York’s 24-20 victory. Belton’s Giants improved to 5-1 in the victory — their best start since 2009.

Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught six passes for 45 yards in Seattle’s 19-9 win over division rival Arizona. Fant has 19 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell was ruled out for Denver’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jewell leads the Broncos with 30 tackles despite playing in just three games this season because of recurring injuries.

Josh Jackson earning more reps

Cornerback Josh Jackson had a comeback performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson has bounced around the league since the Packers picked him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He struggled to make active rosters with the Giants, Chiefs, and Cardinals, but he stuck on in Pittsburgh.

The 2017 Jack Tatum Award winner racked up four tackles in a reserve role on Sunday afternoon, as he locked up All-Pro receiver Mike Evans to one catch.

Josh Jackson against Mike Evans today:

– 6 targets

– 1 catch for 11 yards

Golston impresses against Eagles

Chauncey Golston cracked the Dallas Cowboys’ rotation in their Sunday Night Football matchup with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Golston took advantage of the opportunity, recording three tackles and a sack on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher logged just 15 snaps in the game, but he made a solid impact in his limited role.

George Kittle looking better

The 49ers’ All-Pro tight end racked up eight catches for 83 yards in San Francisco’s 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Kittle has struggled with injuries this season, hauling in just 19 receptions for 182 yards through four games played.

Last year, Kittle recorded 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns. So far, Kittle is on pace for 54 catches and 516 yards.

Some of Kittle’s struggles can be attributed to a lingering groin injury, which caused him to miss the first two games of the season.

AJ Jackson winning coaches’ trust

AJ Jackson was thrust into a tough position in Week 2 when Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum went down with a broken ankle.

Jackson stepped in seamlessly at right guard for Los Angeles in the matchup against Atlanta. Since then, he has moved around the line, playing in different positions. This week, Jackson logged the majority of his minutes at left tackle.

Jackson’s versatility is an advantage, as he has played 81.7 percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps this season. The 2021 undrafted free agent earned praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday.